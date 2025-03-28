Ariarne Titmus rocks brown two-piece gym fit in latest mirror selfie

Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus recently rocked a two-piece training fit in a photo she shared on her social media. The Australian swimmer is regarded as one of the finest swimmers in the world, first making her global breakthrough at the 2019 World Championships where she defeated her long-time rival Katie Ledecky to win the gold medal in the 400m freestyle event. She has also set a world record in this event, marking a time of 3:56.40 at the 2022 World Championships.

Titmus is often active on her social media, engaging in Q and A's from time to time alongside posting pictures of herself at public events like the Australian Grand Prix. She recently shared a picture of herself in a new two-piece training fit at a gym on Instagram stories, where she has over 200 thousand followers.

Ariarne Titmus in two-piece training fit (Source: @ariarnetitmus_/Instagram)

Titmus has been on a hiatus from competitive swimming since winning two gold medals at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The Aussie has recently commented on her return, stating that she plans to be back in July.

Ariarne Titmus on "empowering" rivalry with Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky (C) and Ariarne Titmus (R) at Paris 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Ariarne Titmus made her feelings known towards her long-standing rival, Katie Ledecky. The two have shared a fierce rivalry that began all the way back in 2019, when Titmus made her breakthrough. Since then, they have been competing against each other at major international meets.

In an interview with Olympics.com, the Australian gold medalist made her views clear on the rivalry with Ledecky, saying that it could inspire any girl to tap into the sport. She said:

"I think it's so exciting. And it goes to show any little girl at home that they can jump into sport. Trying hard, dreaming big, doing whatever they want to do. In Australia, our women in sport are tearing it up, we're killing it. And I feel so proud to be a part of that at the moment. Hopefully it inspires any little girl anywhere around the world to get into sport if they love it.”

Titmus continued by saying that the American pushes her to be better, and vice-versa:

"It's so fun, and it's an absolute privilege to push her and she pushes me every day. I think we've made each other better because of it. The 800 final [in Paris] was such a fun race to be a part of. I really took it to her and challenged her, and I'm so proud of my efforts in that. She's remarkable.”

Katie Ledecky, 28, is also recognized as one of the best swimmers in the world and one of the best freestyle swimmers in history. She is the most decorated female American Olympian, having won 14 medals at the Olympics.

