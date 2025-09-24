Ariarne Titmus rocks stylish beige top and blue jeans as she reveals her trip to Sydney after Brownlow Medal event appearance

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took to social media to share a glimpse of her rocking a stylish outfit, following her appearance at the Brownlow Medal event in Melbourne. Titmus attended the event in a red backless gown, and following the event, is now en route to Sydney. The Aussie has been enjoying her time off from competitive swimming, using the time to travel and spend time with friends and family.

Ariarne Titmus last competed at the Paris Olympics, where she added to her impressive medal tally by winning two gold medals and two silver medals. After her impressive performance, Titmus announced that she will not be competing in any events for the 2025 season to rest and recover, opting out of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. She is also looking ahead to the LA Olympics in 2028.

In a story shared on Instagram, Titmus revealed that she will be travelling to Sydney as she posed in a stylish beige top and blue jeans.

Still taken from Titmus' Instagram (Source: @ariarnetitmus_/Instagram)

During her time off, Ariarne Titmus also shared that she made her first-ever ski trip in New Zealand with her boyfriend, Mack.

Ariarne Titmus reacts to losing her 400m freestyle world record to Summer McIntosh

Katie Ledecky, Titmus, and McIntosh at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Source: Getty

Ariarne Titmus recently made her feelings known on losing her 400m freestyle world record to Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh. McIntosh recorded a time of 3:54.18 at the Canadian Swimming Trials this year ahead of the World Championships, beating Titmus' record of 3:55.38 set in 2023.

According to Nine.com.au, Titmus said:

"Oh, I mean, obviously it stings a little bit when you get your world record broken, but I know how tough it is to swim that fast. To break my world records I was working [toward] for years and years, and to be 18 years old and to be swimming that incredibly off the back of [the] Olympic Games, she's an absolute phenomenon."

"To smash a world record like that, who knows how fast she's going to go [in the years ahead]? But this is great for the world of swimming. We want to keep seeing more and more women be fast and create rivalries. And you know, I was the first person to beat Katie Ledecky, but Summer is taking it to us and I think it's great for our sport. It gets the juices flowing,"

Summer McIntosh has emerged as one of the rising stars in swimming, and will provide tough competition for Titmus at the LA Olympics in 2028.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More