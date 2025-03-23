Athing Mu drops 1-word reaction to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone turning heads in red outfit

American track and field athlete Athing Mu recently reacted to her training mate, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's recent outfit picture on Instagram. This came amid their buildup to the 2025 track season in which they haven't been seen in any of the events so far.

McLaughlin-Levrone is expected to be seen during Michael Johnson's newly launched Grand Slam Track League that is scheduled to start next month in Kingston. She is signed as a racer and will be seen across all the probable stops of the league this season.

Ahead of her Grand Slam Track debut, McLaughlin-Levrone shared her latest look on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the 400m hurdles Olympic champion can be seen wearing a long red dress. She captioned the post,

"All love over here ❤️."

Athing Mu reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment under the post. She remarked:

"Cuteeeeeeee."

Screenshot of Athing Mu's comment on McLaughlin-Levrone's post (Image via: McLaughlin-Levrone's Instagram @sydneymclaughlin16)

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and Athing Mu are coached by Bob Kersee. Owing to this, they spent quite a bit of their time together and were also seen visiting pottery classes and having fun together during training sessions.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sheds light on the importance of faith before her competitions

McLaughlin-Levrone at the Hayward Field during the 2022 World Athletics Championships (Image via: Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about her thoughts regarding the importance of her faith in god before going to track meets, especially from an Olympics perspective. In a recent conversation, McLaughlin-Levrone said, while waiting for an Olympic final a night before, that the only person who can help her is the almighty.

Additionally, she also mentioned before her race, she didn't pray to win the race but to ask god for help to get through this race. She said via Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo YouTube podcast (18:22 onwards):

"I think very few people will understand the weight of the night before an Olympic final, when you're sitting in the bed and you're understanding that the whole world is going to be watching this one moment, a lot of people are actually praying that you lose and ultimately nobody else can help you once you step inside that line except the lord and I think in those moments, it's not even so much me thinking about winning, it's prayer for the lord to deliver me through this race."

Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone also remarked during the interview that besides the happiness of touching impressive run times during a race, she also thanked god for helping her through it.

