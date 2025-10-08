"Bergen Reilly isn't afraid of conversations like 'Our standard needs to be higher'"- Teraya Sigler opens up on Nebraska Volleyball teammate' support

Nebraska Volleyball star Teraya Sigler has revealed how Bergen Reilly supports the team in difficult situations. Reilly is one of the three first-team captains on the team, with the other two being Rebekah Allick and Andi Jackson. She played for the Huskers in their last match against Rutgers University, recording 15 assists and two blocks. Sigler meanwhile, played in three sets and had 2 kills in 2 attempts.

The Nebraska Volleyball team continued their strong start to the season with another win against Rutgers University. They remain undefeated under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly, who took charge of the team after John Cook's retirement. They are set top play again this Friday against Washington at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.

In a press conference, Teraya Sigler described how Bergen Reilly supports the team in high-pressure situations: (10:15 onwards)

"I really do love Bergen. I think that she's such a calm presence, but she's so fierce and she's so strong. I think one thing about Bergen is that she's not afraid to have those hard conversations with us like, 'hey, our standard needs to be higher' or in practices where it's a Monday and we're just like bleh. She's really quick to be like, 'hey, we got to come in here with the intention of getting better.'"

"And I feel like that's super important because we have such fiery personalities on the team, which is great, but having some sort of calm is also good, especially in high emotional situations, if that makes sense."

Bergen Reilly was recently named the Big Ten Setter of the Week after her impressive performances against Penn State and Rutgers.

Nebraska Volleyball's Bergen Reilly on working under Dani Busboom Kelly: "She is so uplifting"

Reilly made her feelings known on working under Dani Busboom Kelly - Source: Getty

Nebraska Volleyball star Bergen Reilly recently discussed what it has been like working under head coach Dani Busboom Kelly. In an interview on 1890 Nebraska, Reilly said: (0:37 onwards)

"She's great. She just is so uplifting. And she definitely has her own spin on things, but it's been really fun to get to learn how she coaches and to grow a relationship with her. We're all in it together, and it's been really fun to just play under her, and just do everything that we do just for her, and to make sure that she feels comfortable here."

Bergen Reilly and the Nebraska Volleyball team will be looking to grab a national championship this season after their heartbreaking Final Four loss to Penn State last year.

