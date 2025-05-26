Bergen Reilly’s boyfriend Cale Jacobsen, Andi Jackson & others send adorable wishes to Nebraska Volleyball setter on her birthday

Bergen Reilly's boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, and other Nebraska Volleyball players, such as Andi Jackson and Teraya Sigler, wished her on her birthday. Born in 2005, Reilly turned 20th on Monday (May 26).

Similar to Rilley, Jacobsen also has University of Nebraska roots and has featured in the basketball side. The couple is frequently spotted enjoying their time together in each other's company, and on the special occasion of Reilly's birthday, Jacobsen had an adorable way to wish her.

Jacobsen shared a few glimpses from their time on his Instagram handle, where the couple can be seen spending adorable moments together, both on and off the court.

"Everybody wish @bergenreilly a happy berg day 🎂❤️❤️," he added in his caption.

Her teammate, Jackson, shared a picture with Reilly on her stories and dropped a sweet message to wish her on her 20th birthday.

"celebrating @bergenreilly today," shared Jackson.

Screenshot of Jackson's message for Reilly (Image via: Jackson's Instagram/@andijacksonn)

Nebraska Volleyball freshman, Sigler, who was Reilly's partner during the beach volleyball season, also wished the latter on her birthday.

"happy birthday to my favorite beach partner," she remarked.

Sigler's message on Reilly's birthday (Image via: Sigler's Instagram/@teraya.sigler)

Bergen Reilly's boyfriend, Cale Jacobsen, mainly plays as a guard on the Nebraska team, and he played 24 matches in the 2024-25 season for the Huskers.

Bergen Reilly shares her thoughts on fellow setter and Nebraska Volleyball freshman Campbell Flynn

Reilly representing the Nebraska Cornhuskers (Image via: Getty)

Bergen Reilly expressed her thoughts for fellow setter and Nebraska Volleyball freshman, Campbell Flynn. Flynn and Reilly shared playing time during the recent spring games against Kansas and South Dakota State.

Speaking at a press conference, Reilly heaped praise on Flynn's skills as a setter and added that the latter's playing style at the collegiate level hasn't deviated much from her school days. Reilly further added that she is excited for what Flynn has in store for the regular season.

"She's great, she is a really great setter and there's not again been really a huge difference from her high school game to college game. I think that she's made a smooth transition. So, I am really excited for everyone to see what she has to show," she said (via Hail Varsity, 8:44 onwards).

During the conversation, Nebraska Volleyball setter Reilly also talked about the other freshman players, stating they have settled quite well into the team.

