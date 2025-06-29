"Best day at Disney"- Jordan Chiles meets two iconic characters during Disneyland visit with family

Elite artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles recently shared her thoughts on visiting Disneyland, the famed theme park, with her family. The two-time Olympic medalist furthermore shared glimpses from her trip, highlighting her excitement and joy as she met two iconic characters.

Chiles is currently embracing her off-mat endeavours and was in attendance at Stagwell’s third annual Cannes Sport Beach, at Variety Sports Culture Happy Hour discussion panel at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France. Along with this, she was also present at the 2025 Fanatics Fest, which was held in Javits Centre in New York City.

At the fest, Chiles met NBA legend LeBron James and won a headstand contest against WNBA icon Kelley O'Hara during a discussion panel. She recently turned heads when she attended a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Las Vegas Aces. Her stylish outfit featured a black cropped top and high-waisted denim shorts, with a black baseball cap with 'Wilson' written on it.

Through her Instagram story and post, the three-time World Championship medalist expressed her thoughts on visiting the theme park, Disneyland. She shared pictures of herself with the famed Mickey Mouse as well as the Star Wars character, Chewbacca. She wrote:

"✨Best Day at Disney"

Screenshot of Jordan Chiles' Instagram story | Source: IG/jordanchiles

Through her Instagram post, the notable athlete highlighted her appreciation and added:

"Disney ✨️Thank you 🫶🏽"

Disneyland theme park was constructed under the leadership of iconic animator, film producer and entrepreneur Walt Disney, at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest film producers and has received 26 Academy Awards throughout his decorated career, along with other notable accolades.

Jordan Chiles reflects on mental health with 'Take Action for Mental Health' initiative

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

The four-time Pacific Rim Championship medalist, Jordan Chiles, disclosed her thoughts on her mental health journey, redefining health and acknowledging her struggles. Through her Instagram post on May 30, Chiles took a mental health initiative with 'Take Action for Mental Health'. She wrote:

"I used to think being strong meant pushing through no matter what. But the truth is—real strength is knowing when you need help. I’ve felt like the weight of the world was on my shoulders. And I had to stop pretending I was okay when I wasn’t. I had to check in, speak up, and get support."

She continued:

"If you’re feeling overwhelmed, please know you’re not alone. This #MentalHealthMonth, I’m teaming up with @TakeAction4MH to help you tap into the tools and resources that got me through."

Throughout her collegiate career with the UCLA Bruins, she has won three individual titles and two second-place finishes.

