Bettering Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone world lead twice, Femke Bol reacts to continuing unbeaten streak in pet event

Femke Bol expressed pride in setting the 400m hurdles world lead by clocking 51.91s at the 2025 Silesia Diamond League. Her effort also bested the previous world-leading time set by her at the Monaco Diamond League, which then eclipsed Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's time at the Grand Slam Track in Miami. Femke Bol has made significant strides on the track this year, continuing her dominant form in the 400m hurdles. The second-best in the world in the aforementioned event, Bol opened her outdoor season with a meeting record at the Rabat Diamond League and followed it up with a similar feat at the Stockholm DL. The Dutch then swept wins in Monaco and London, eclipsing Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's world-leading time in the former stop. At the recently concluded Silesia Diamond League, the 24-year-old broke the 52s barrier and her biggest rival's lead another time by clocking 51.91s. On Instagram, she shared a picture from her successful campaign, where she posed with the mascot, with two of her achievements. The Dutch captioned:&quot;51.91 for my 30th Diamond League win ❤️‍🔥Thank you&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMcLaughlin's world-leading time, 52.07, was set at the Grand Slam Track in Miami. Her performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics was for the history books as she lowered her 400m hurdles record for the sixth time, clocking 50.37s. The American was the first track athlete to set four world records in 13 months and the first woman to break the 52s and 51s barrier. Femke Bol called herself the favorite of the 400m hurdles in Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's absenceFemke Bol at the Wanda Diamond League meeting in Chorzow - (Source: Getty)Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone may have the world record under her belt, but she hasn't run enough races since her victorious Paris Olympic campaign. She even decided to forgo her signature event for the World Championships and challenge herself in the flat 400m. Referring to that, Femke Bol strongly stated that she has become a favorite now, and McLaughlin-Levrone's absence and presence don't change things. &quot;The atmosphere in the stadium is crazy and I love it! I have been in good shape and really consistent this year. In Budapest I was perhaps a bit rusty, but today felt really good. When you are consistent at a certain level, that is when you can expect to improve. Sydney McLaughlin not running the hurdles at the World Championships both does and does not change things. You always run to be the best. But I know I am the favorite now, so that is different.&quot; (via Silesia Diamond League)Bol holds the 400m short track world record and boasts four Olympic podiums - one gold, one silver, and two bronze.