Bo Bassett reacts as brother Keegan gears up for Super 32 Challenge following undefeated record at Elite 8 Duals

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared his reaction as his brother, Keegan Bassett, took to social media to share a message ahead of the Super 32 Challenge later this month. Keegan posted a few photos of him at the Elite 8 Duals, where he went undefeated with a 7-0 record. The young wrestler is already a two-time Super 32 Champion at 106 pounds.Keegan Bassett has made a bright start to his wrestling career, recently winning the U17 World title at 45 kg. He shares a close relationship with Bo, who is three years older than him. They both compete for Bishop McCort High School in Pennsylvania, with Bo set to decide his college commitment soon after announcing that he will not be competing for the University of Iowa. In a post on Instagram, Keegan Bassett shared a few images of himself at the Elite 8 Duals and wrote a message preparing for Super 32:&quot;𝕃𝕠𝕧𝕖 𝕥𝕙𝕖 𝕗𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥 . Hebrews 12:11. 7-0 at elite 8 duals with all bonus point wins. Time to lock in and sharpen everything up for super 32. 🔒,&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett commented on the post, writing:&quot;Exodus 15:3&quot;Still taken from Keegan Bassett's Instagram (source: @keegan.bassett/Instagram)Bo Bassett has previously spoken about his relationship with his faith, saying that it has made a huge impact in his wrestling career. Bo Bassett: &quot;Wrestling is what I love to do, but it's not who I am&quot;Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)Bo Bassett recently discussed how important his school choice was for his wrestling career, as well as for his faith. In an interview with the American Federation for Children, he said: (0:46 onwards)&quot;Wrestling is what I love to do, but it's not who I am. I define myself in my faith. And I know that if I don't keep my academics up, well then I can't keep my wrestling up. So my parents have always told me, if your homework's not done, you're not going to practice that night. You got to make sure that that's the priority. But it's really important that we get that stuff up to par before we focus on anything else.&quot;&quot;I think when I made the switch to McCort in seventh grade, that was life-changing for me at the time. I can say at this point that it was one of the best decisions I've ever made in my life, education wise, athletically, and also in my faith. All three of those things are held to a really high standard here. And those are probably the three biggest things in my life.&quot;Bo and Keegan Bassett have another brother named Melvin Miller, who also competes for Bishop McCort High School.