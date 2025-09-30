Bo Bassett reacts as brother Melvin Miller narrows college choices to four including Penn State and Nebraska

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared his reaction as his brother, Melvin Miller, took to social media to announce his final four college picks, which included Penn State, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and Oklahoma State. Miller competes as a wrestler for Bishop McCort High School, the same school that Bassett attends. He is one of the most exciting wrestling talents in the nation and is ranked as the No. 1 wrestling prospect of the class of 2027. Bo Bassett recently announced that he de-committed from the University of Iowa and is now reconsidering his options. Bassett now has the same choices of universities to pick from as Miller, with Penn State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State all trying to sign him as part of the class of 2026. He is ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in his class. In a post on Instagram, Miller announced that he has narrowed down his college commitment choices:&quot;Down to the good stuff! #GodsPlan #Final4&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBo Bassett couldn't contain his excitement, sharing a GIF of Stephen Curry eating popcorn on the post:Still taken Miller's Instagram (source: @melvinmiller_07/Instagram)Melvin Miller is a two-time state champion in the 152 and 160-pound categories, and could be competing alongside his brother Bo Bassett in the next couple of years. Bo Bassett says he wants to aim for a business majorBassett at the 2025 U23 Pan American Games (source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)Bo Bassett recently discussed learning business as a major, ahead of his debut as a collegiate wrestler in 2026. In an interview on The Bader Show, Bassett said he has been learning a lot about business while looking at options for college: (16:20 onwards)&quot;Right, I think so. It's crazy to say that because I actually would want a major in business. I think if I can wrestle forever and, you know, somehow stay in the sport of wrestling obviously I want to do that. And something that my coaches told me, my dad says, is 'Hey, if you love what you're doing you never work a day in your life,' and I think that's the ultimate goal.&quot;&quot;But yeah, business will be what I'm shooting for as my major and I think that's the avenue I want to go but I feel like I'm already getting a little bit of experience with it, and it's fun. I enjoy it a lot, so you know if I can do something that I enjoy to me that's not working.&quot;Bassett recently competed at the Fargo Nationals, where he won the 144-pound title by defeating Indiana's Clinton Shepherd in the final.