Bo Bassett reacts after winning the title at the Fargo National Championships 2025 amid Pennsylvania topping team scores

Bo Bassett recently made his feelings known about winning the Junior National Champion title at the Fargo National Championships 2025. The finals of the 205 Junior Nationals took place on July 16, 2025.

Shortly after announcing a major decision to decommit from the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team, Bassett participated in the 2025 Fargo Nationals, where he competed in the 144lbs category. Representing Pennsylvania, the wrestler locked horns with Clinton Shepherd in the final round and nabbed the win by a fall of 1:23.

After becoming the National Champion in the 144lbs, Bassett reacted to his achievement on his Instagram story. The wrestler reshared a post by USA Wrestling on his Instagram story, which carried the news of him becoming the 144lbs junior men's freestyle national champion. Dropping a two-word reaction to this, the American wrote:

"Natty Champ🤞🏻✝️"

Bassett’s Instagram story

Following this update, he shared the team scoreboard on his story, where Pennsylvania was at the top with 221 points. Commending his team. He wrote:

"Pennsylvania👑"

Bassett’s Instagram story

Along with appreciating himself for his wins, Bassett also never falls short of lauding his fellow wrestlers. Most recently, he reacted to Jax Forrest clinching a spot in the USA team for the World Wrestling Championships after defeating Vitu Arujau. He cheered for Forrest by posting about his win on his Instagram story, where he wrote:

"Unbelievale. Champion. Congratulations @jaxforrest_❤️"

Bo Bassett is currently open for re-recruitment after he decommitted from the University of Iowa just a few months after joining.

Bo Bassett opened up about the decision behind parting ways with the University of Iowa

On June 23, Bo Bassett made the shocking announcement of parting ways with the University of Iowa after joining them in February 2025. The wrestler shared the news on his Instagram, where he revealed that it was a hard decision for him to make. He uploaded a black and white picture of himself and penned a lengthy note in the caption, opening up about his decision to decommit from the wrestling team of the Iowa Hawkeyes.

He revealed that it wasn't the right fit for him in more than one way and extended his gratitude toward the university for giving him the opportunity to be a part of their team. Calling it a huge decision, he wrote:

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment," said Bo Bassett.

Here is the post:

Bo Bassett once made his feelings known about giving back to the community by sharing his valuable advice with the young wrestlers.

