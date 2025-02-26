Bo Bassett's brother Keegan drops 4-word reaction as Iowa's new recruit celebrates anniversary with girlfriend Ayda Dorian

High school wrestler Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan, recently reacted to his elder brother's post with Ayda Dorian. Dorian who is associated with the US Air Force Academy celebrated her anniversary with Bassett on Tuesday (Feb 25).

The have be seen spending some together lately amid Bassett's wrestling endeavors. Bassett took to his Instagram handle to wish his girlfriend on their first anniversary.

The post featured several pictures of him and Dorian together.

Bassett's brother, Keegan reacted to his brother's post and shared a four-word comment. He wrote:

"Wow wow very cool"

Scrresnhot of Keegan'c comment on his brother Bassett's post (Image via: Bassett's Instagram handle)

Similar to Bo Bassett, Keegan is also a wrestler and competes at Bishop McCort High School. Notably, he has also been a six-time state champion and was also a member of the U15 World team in 2023 and 2024 (41 kg).

Bo Bassett opens up about her emotions after joining the IOWA Hawkeyes program

Bassett in donning Oklahoma Cowboys colors before committing to IOWA (Image via: Bassett's Instagram)

Bo Bassett recently shared his emotions about joining the IOWA Hawkeyes wrestling program. He paid an official visit to the University before his commitment and also recently visited the program facility and had a training session there.

In an interview, Bassett expressed his excitement about joining the program and said that he is motivated to get things going. He also mentioned that he arrived at IOWA last night following which he trained with Alex Marinelli. He said (via Flowrestling, 00:19 onwards):

"I'm more than excited, to say I'm excited would be a complete understatement, I'm fired up, motivated, inspired, ready to roll and being out here in Wrestletown, USA has been awesome. I haven't been here too long, just got in last night, got a workout in this morning with Marinelli (Alex Marinelli). So, it's been awesome, it's been a big weight lifted off my shoulders and I've been able to focus now on wrestling, getting ready for the postseason, freestyle circuit, and at this point going all in."

During the conversation, Bo Bassett also spoke about how he is elated to be a part of the 24 NCAA title-winning program, the IOWA Hawkeyes. Besides the 24 national titles (second most in NCAA history), the IOWA Hawkeyes have also got their hands on 37 Big Ten Championships.

