Bo Bassett shows love to his girlfriend amid dealing with tough loss

The 2025 World Team Trials concluded recently in Louisville, Kentucky, where Bo Bassett competed in the 65kg weight division. Bassett’s girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, was in attendance to support him during the match.

Despite a strong start, defeating an NCAA finalist in the quarter finals, Bassett missed a podium finish. On May 17, Bassett shared a photo with Ayda Dorian from the Team Trials, expressing his love for her presence at the match. He captioned it:

The best part of the weekend was @aydalyanndorian in attendance!!!"!

Followed by another note:

"See you in 4 days 🥰."

Screenshot of Instagram story (image via IG/@bo.bassett).

Bassett and Dorian have consistently supported each other. She stood by him when he missed out on the 2025 US Open title, offering words of support for his impressive campaign. Ayda has also proudly shared his reaction after he won his second PIAA state title. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary in February.

Bo Bassett, the top recruit of the class of 2026, has won multiple accolades, including 2 PIAA state titles, three-time Ironman, Super 32 and Powerade Championships, U-20 bronze medal, and U-17 world championships.

At the 2025 World Team Trials, Bo Bassett advanced to the semi-finals after defeating Beau Bartlett. However, he was then defeated by Brock Hardy in a 12-7 bout, which placed him in the consolation bracket. In the consolation semifinals, he faced Marcus Blaze, a Penn State commit, and lost 5-1, missing out on a podium finish.

"I'm excited to feel that Iowa love." - Bo Bassett makes his feelings known for Hawkeyes wrestling

Bo Bassett, who committed to Iowa, will join the Hawkeyes as part of the Class of 2026. His decision was strongly influenced by Spencer Lee, a three-time NCAA champion for Iowa and recipient of the James E. Sullivan Award.

Bassett said during his commitment live stream (via Flow Wrestling):

"Maybe it wasn't an easy decision, but it was the right decision. You get what you earn, so I'm excited to be a Hawk.

I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. Pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever," he added.

At the US Open 2025, Bo Bassett opened with dominant victories over Thomas Thongseng, Joseph Morris, Tyson Peach, Jesse Gradeja, and Eren Sement. He fell to Luke Stanich in the semifinals but rebounded in the consolation rounds, defeating Alex Braun in the semifinals and Noah Nininger in the finals to secure third place.

