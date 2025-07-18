Bo Bassett shows off special golden ticket after winning National Title at the US Marine Corps Junior Championships

Bo Bassett recently flaunted his Junior National Champion trophy after winning the title at the Fargo National Championships 2025. The finals of the event were held on July 16, 2025.

Bassett was recently seen dominating at the Fargo National Championships in the 144lbs category shortly after him parting ways with the University of Iowa. Representing Pennsylvania, the wrestler squared off against Clinton Shepherd in the final round of the event and bagged the win by a fall of 1:23.

Shortly after this ravishing performance and becoming the Natty Champion, the American showed off the trophy he won at the Fargo Championships. Taking to his Instagram story, he posted a picture of the trophy, which had 'USA Wrestling' and '2025 US Marine Corps Junior Championships Freestyle Champion' written on it.

Along with this, the picture also featured a golden ticket, which will grant him a spot at FloWrestling's Who's Number One events. Here is a glimpse of the trophy uploaded by Bassett::

Bassett's Instagram story

Ahead of this, the wrestler reacted to his national champion title on his Instagram story by sharing a post by USA Wrestling, which celebrated him as the 144lbs Junior Men's Freestyle champion, and writing:

"Natty Champ🤞🏻✝️"

Bo Bassett took the decision of decommitting from the University of Iowa just five months after joining them in February 2025.

Bo Bassett shared a heartfelt message after losing the U20 World Championships trials

Ahead of competing at the Fargo Nationals, Bo Bassett's quest to make the US World Team for the U20 World Championships did not pan out as expected, as he faced an upset against Luke Stanich at the U20 US World Team Trials. In the best-of-three game between the two wrestlers, the latter dominated two of them, leading to Bassett missing out on a place at the US U20 World Team in the 65kg category.

Following this heartbreak, he showcased his unwavering strength by penning a heartfelt note on social media, where he congratulated Stanich for the win and also showcased gratitude toward his family and the coaching staff. Talking about refocusing on his game, he wrote:

"Blessed for my Six Battles. After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸 I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses," wrote Bo Bassett.

He added:

"Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow. To my coaches, teammates, family, supporters — thank you. To the doubters & weird AI articles — thank you too. As always, all glory to God. “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26 🙏 Time to refocus. Fargo’s next."

Bo Bassett is now open for recruitment for the Class of 2026 after his decommitment from the University of Iowa.

