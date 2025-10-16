"Bossed it up"- Usain Bolt leaves girlfriend Kasi Bennet impressed with new skills on off-track escapde

Usain Bolt's girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, was impressed by the track legend as he accompanied her to a Pilates session and showed off his skills. Bolt has been enjoying his retirement years and never misses an opportunity to bond with his family.

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett were believed to be dating since 2013, but their relationship came to the public eye during the Rio Olympics in 2016. They welcomed their daughter Olympia in 2020 and twin sons, Thunder and Leo Bolt, in 2021. Despite being together for more than a decade and growing their family, Bolt and Bennett haven’t rushed into marriage, a decision similar to what the former sprinter’s parents had made.

Usain Bolt and his girlfriend often share updates about spending family time with their children, vacations, and events they attend together. In a recent Instagram story, the 100m and 200m world record holder accompanied her to a Pilates session and showed off his skills on the equipment.

Impressed by his controlled movements, Bennett wrote:

"Look who came to Pilates with me. And you bossed it up baby @usainbolt"

Bennett impressed by Bolt's Pilates skills; Instagram - @kasi.b

In March this year, Bolt accompanied Kasi Bennett to the gym, but things took a hilarious turn when he called her out to do some work instead of lazing around.

"@kasi.b do some work"

Bolt retired from track and field with eight Olympic gold medals and multiple world titles in 2017. His world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay remain untouched.

Usain Bolt once shared that he and Kasi Bennett prioritize mutual understanding

Bolt at the 2024 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - (Source: Getty)

Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett kept their relationship private for many years before revealing it in 2016. Since then, they have remained strong. Despite speculations about their wedding, the couple shared that they plan to marry when the time feels right.

In The Fix podcast earlier this year, Bolt talked about how he and his girlfriend value mutual understanding rather than putting a label on their bond.

"People place too much importance on titles, but we’ve reached a stage where we’re not worried about all that. We talk, and we know at some point we are going to get married. People rush into marriage, but you should live with someone first, get to know them, and then get married," he said.

He further added that separation is not an option now that they have spent 12 years together.

"We have been together for 12 years now. Can you imagine leaving Kasi to start fresh? It can’t happen. Maybe if it was just five years into the relationship, but not now.”

Usain Bolt now stays connected to the sporting realm through leadership roles, and often sharing his stories to inspire the younger generations.

