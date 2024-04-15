The Boston Marathon 2024 was scheduled for April 15, 2024, in Mesachusstes. The 128th edition of the event encompassed more than 30,000 participants taking part in this mega event.

The event annually organized by the Boston Athletic Association on the third Monday of April is regarded as one of the most sought-after marathon tournaments in the sporting circuit. The 2024 event concluded with numerous events namely the men's and women's elite race and the wheelchair events.

The event is immensely popular throughout the world, especially in New England. Owing to this, the tournament receives exclusive coverage and broadcasting from numerous streaming services and telecast providers.

Numerous high-profile marathon runners from past editions of the event such as Evans Chebet (winner of the 2022 and 2023 events in the elite men's race) and Helen Obiri (2023 winner in the elite women's race) graced the event.

Besides professionals, various celebrity runners such as Danica Patrick (former NASCAR racer), and Zdeno Chara (Ice Hockey defender) also participated in the 128th edition of the event.

However, the year 2024 was only about Ethiopia's Sisay Lemma who won the Boston Marathon's elite men's race with a run time of 2:06:17. Lemma shattered his record by two minutes that he set in the Valencia Marathons. Lemma's countrymate Mohamed Esa clinched the silver with 2:06:58. The defending champion Evans Chebet settled for a bronze medal after he finished the race in 2:07:22.

Marcel Hug from Switzerland dominated the men's wheelchair event with a run time of 1:15:33. Hug broke his past year's record with ease as he clinched his seventh Boston Marathon title. Daniel Romanchuk was the top American finisher at the event with a run time of 1:20:37.

Great Britain's Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women's wheelchair event finishing the race in 1:35:11. Manuela Schar and Madison De Rozario followed suit with run times of 1:36:41 and 1:39:20 respectively.

Complete results of the Boston Marathon 2024

Boston Marathon

Here are the complete results from the World Marathon Majors in Boston:

Men's Elite race:

1. Sisay Lemma- 2:06:17

2. Mohamed Esa- 2:06:58

3. Evans Chebet- 2:07:22

4. John Korir- 2:07:40

5. Albert Korir- 2:07:47

Men's wheelchair race:

1. Marcel Hug- 1:15:33

2. Daniel Romanchuk- 1:20:37

3. David Weir- 1:22:12

4. Sho Wantanabe- 1:26:10

5. Joshua Cassidy- 1:26:15

Women's wheelchair race:

1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper- 1:35:11

2. Manuela Schar- 1:36:41

3. Madison De Rozario- 1:39:20

4. Patricia Eachus- 1:40:22

5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha- 1:41:47

