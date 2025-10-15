"Brings three great loves in my life together"- Nebraska volleyball's Rebekah Allick celebrates customized gift honoring her faith and family

Nebraska Volleyball senior player Rebekah Allick recently showed off her gift related to faith. This comes just a few days after Allick featured in the Huskers' 3-0 sweep victory against Purdue, scoring 5 kills in the game.Overall, in the season too, Allick has scripted some impressive performances in the middle blocker position and has racked up some 119 kills so far. Behind her performance on the court, Allick has always maintained a deep belief in faith that she has been public about several times in the past.The Nebraska senior curated a jewellery piece recently in tribute to her faith and her personal life. She shared a post on her Instagram handle to showcase her necklace, curated by Yutori jewellery. In her post, Allick revealed that her necklace is inspired by the Eucharist, with two stones behind it representing her dog, Tyson, and her late step-father. She wrote in her caption:&quot;It’s been a gift that @yutori_jewelry x @teriyaki_lays and I found each-other. He created a piece that brings three great loves in my life together: Christ in the Eucharist, my sweet boy Tyson🐾, and my late step-father Bill. Thank you and cheers to another beautiful piece 🙌🏽♥️.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNebraska Volleyball senior player Rebekah Allick has been a major standout player for her team in the middle of the court, especially with her fluency in both offensive and defensive skills.Nebraska Volleyball's Rebekah Allick opens up about her secret to stepping up in big moments on the courtRebekah Allick (Image via: Getty)Nebraska Volleyball player Rebekah Allick revealed the secret behind her ability to step up in big moments on the court. Speaking in an interview, Allick stated that discipline is one of the major components behind this.Additionally, she also mentioned that one of her favorite players, Jordan Larson, exemplifies not to make a moment bigger than it is. She said (via Nebraska Huskers, 2:29 onwards):&quot;I think a lot of it comes down to discipline. Jordan Larson, she's one of my favorite people, coaches, just all-around people in my life, and just looking at the game through her eyes, like it's just a moment, and you can appreciate it but never make it bigger than what it is. At the end of the day, it's just a sport that you have been doing in places like this.&quot;During the conversation, Rebekah Allick also remarked that being honest with herself in training is also a major factor in performing in important moments of the match.