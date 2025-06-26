Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya in contention with JaMeesia Ford, Savannah Sutherland and others for highest collegiate honor

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, joined the likes of JaMeesia Ford, Savannah Sutherland, and others to be in contention as semifinalists for collegiate track & field’s highest honor – The Bowerman. Lesnar made waves at the 2025 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, clinching her maiden shot put title.

Mya Lesnar, the Colorado State alum who forged a different career path than her wrestler father, was a force to be reckoned with at the 2024 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships, earning her maiden National title in shot put by achieving a mark of 18.53m. Her new outdoor personal best came at the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, where she threw a distance of 19.08m.

The 23-year-old repeated her feat at the 2025 NCAA Outdoors, throwing 19.01m to win the title. It was the first outdoor title for Colorado State since 2005.

As per recent news, Brock Lesnar's daughter earned a place in the list of semifinalists in contention for the highest collegiate honor, The Bowerman. She joined the likes of three-time National champion, JaMeesia Ford, 2025 NCAA outdoor champion in the 400m hurdles, Savannah Sutherland, and others.

Below is the list of 13 women headed to clinch The Bowerman.

Mya Lesnar was in top form in her last home meet before she headed to the 2025 Nationals. She threw a distance of 19.60 to break the CSU program and facility (Jack Christiansen Field) record.

Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, revealed the real strategy behind achieving a good throw

Lesnar at the NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships - (Source: Getty)

Brock Lesnar's daughter competed for the Arizona State University before transferring to Colorado State to pursue her senior year. Having trained under coach Brian Bedard, Lesnar posted back-to-back wins and broke multiple records in her career.

After her NCAA feat in the outdoor Championships edition in 2025, Lesnar expressed pride in her college for sending more women throwers despite a low budget. She also spilled the secret of achieving a good throw, which doesn't require fancy things.

"We don’t have a ton of money, like an SEC school, a Big Ten school. I’m going into this thing ranked No. 1 and we don’t have all the resources. You don’t need fancy things to throw. You need one old shot put and a great coach. None of us need fancy equipment to throw far. We just have a coach that’s all-in, that trusts us and teammates that trust us and we like to have fun and push each other." (via press conference)

Brock Lesnar's daughter broke the CSU women's shot put record in 18.50m at the Mines Alumni Classic, eclipsing the previous record of 17.55m.

