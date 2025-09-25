Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar pens heartfelt note as she cheers for her boyfriend Drew Moss during NFL game

Mya Lesnar penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend, Drew Moss, who is currently representing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL league as a guard player. The San Francisco 49ers recently maintained their unbeaten run after winning a hard-fought match against the Arizona Cardinals by 16-15.Lesnar shared a reel of her visit to the NFL match being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The shot putter also shared some affectionate moments with her boyfriend, as shown in the reel.Mya Lesnar captioned her Instagram post as, &quot;Stacking wins and making memories ❤️💛&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPreviously, Mya Lesnar had shared a photo with Drew Moss on her Instagram story. The couple was seen sharing some intimate moments, as Lesnar wrote in the caption of the Instagram story, &quot;My love @drew.moss03&quot;For the uninitiated, Mya Lesnar has been dating Drew Moss for some time. However, it was in July 2025 that the couple made their relationship official. Mya Lesnar has turned up to cheer for Drew Moss on multiple occasions, from his practice sessions to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.When Mya Lesnar opened up about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar talks about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter [Image Source : Getty] Mya Lesnar once opened up about handling the pressure of being the daughter of WWE star Brock Lesnar. In a conversation for the Throw BIG Throw FAR podcast, the shot putter mentioned, “I could be number one if I wanted to be, but I needed to unlock some things in order to, you know, get to that success or get to that level that I wanted to be at. So I ended up, you know, I still to this day, I go to a sports therapist and, you know, there's there was always this pressure of, okay, Brock Lesnar's daughter, you know, the superstar of a man, but just dad to me, right? I'm supposed to, you know, the bar was high, obviously, right?And so I kind of felt some pressure, like there, to be the superstar of an athlete, too.&quot; [33:15 onwards] Mya Lesnar superseded Brock Lesnar's legacy as a collegiate champion this year, when she won her second NCAA title in the form of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Lesnar had previously won the NCAA Indoor Championships title last year, when she represented her alma mater, the Colorado State Rams. Lesnar was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals, where she finished in eighth position overall in women's shot put.