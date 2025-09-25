  • home icon
  Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar pens heartfelt note as she cheers for her boyfriend Drew Moss during NFL game

Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar pens heartfelt note as she cheers for her boyfriend Drew Moss during NFL game

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Sep 25, 2025 01:49 GMT
Prefontaine Classic - Source: Getty
Mya Lesnar pens heartfelt note for boyfriend Drew Moss after the NFL game [Image Source : Getty]

Mya Lesnar penned a heartfelt note for her boyfriend, Drew Moss, who is currently representing the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL league as a guard player. The San Francisco 49ers recently maintained their unbeaten run after winning a hard-fought match against the Arizona Cardinals by 16-15.

Lesnar shared a reel of her visit to the NFL match being held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The shot putter also shared some affectionate moments with her boyfriend, as shown in the reel.

Mya Lesnar captioned her Instagram post as,

"Stacking wins and making memories ❤️💛"
also-read-trending Trending

Previously, Mya Lesnar had shared a photo with Drew Moss on her Instagram story. The couple was seen sharing some intimate moments, as Lesnar wrote in the caption of the Instagram story,

"My love @drew.moss03"

For the uninitiated, Mya Lesnar has been dating Drew Moss for some time. However, it was in July 2025 that the couple made their relationship official. Mya Lesnar has turned up to cheer for Drew Moss on multiple occasions, from his practice sessions to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

When Mya Lesnar opened up about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter

Mya Lesnar talks about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar&#039;s daughter [Image Source : Getty]
Mya Lesnar talks about handling the pressure of being Brock Lesnar's daughter [Image Source : Getty]

Mya Lesnar once opened up about handling the pressure of being the daughter of WWE star Brock Lesnar. In a conversation for the Throw BIG Throw FAR podcast, the shot putter mentioned,

“I could be number one if I wanted to be, but I needed to unlock some things in order to, you know, get to that success or get to that level that I wanted to be at. So I ended up, you know, I still to this day, I go to a sports therapist and, you know, there's there was always this pressure of, okay, Brock Lesnar's daughter, you know, the superstar of a man, but just dad to me, right? I'm supposed to, you know, the bar was high, obviously, right?And so I kind of felt some pressure, like there, to be the superstar of an athlete, too." [33:15 onwards]

Mya Lesnar superseded Brock Lesnar's legacy as a collegiate champion this year, when she won her second NCAA title in the form of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Lesnar had previously won the NCAA Indoor Championships title last year, when she represented her alma mater, the Colorado State Rams. Lesnar was last seen in action at the USATF Nationals, where she finished in eighth position overall in women's shot put.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Edited by Animesh Pandey
