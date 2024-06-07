Brock Lesnar's daughter Mya Lesnar receives the First-Team All-American honor after fifth finish at NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships 2024

Mya Lesnar, American professional wrestler Brock Lesnar's daughter, received the First Team All-American honor at the 2024 NCAA Track and Field Outdoor Championships. She finished fifth in the shot put event, throwing at 17.67m.

At the Mountain West Outdoor Championships, the Colorado State Rams athlete broke her shot put record, reaching a distance of 19.08m, which placed her second in the nation. That win broke the previous record set by her, reaching 19.07m at the Don Kirby Invitational earlier this year.

To maintain her winning streak, WWE star Brock Lesnar's daughter also claimed the 2024 NCAA Indoor Championship title, reaching a distance of 18.53s. In her fourth attempt, Mya Lesnar achieved the 18.53m mark, which was also the women's shot put facilities record at the Track at New Balance.

With that performance, Mya Lesnar etched her name in the Colorado State record book. She further solidified her status as a First-Team All-American after finishing fifth in the recently concluded NCAA Outdoor Championships.

CSU State Track Field XC took to their Instagram handle to post the news, paired with some mid-action shots of Brock Lesnar's daughter, Mya Lesnar, No. 1 in the country. The caption read:

"𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐑𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐍. Mya Lesnar is a First Team All American, she placed 5th in the Women’s Shot Put with a mark of 17.67m!"

In the run for winning the Indoor National title, Lesnar was in contention with Oregon State's Jaida Ross, who comfortably flew to victory by reaching a distance of 19.57m.

Lesnar forged her career path in collegiate athletics. She was born in 2002 to Brock and Nicole McClain. Even though the couple had separated, Brock Lesnar's daughter never missed out on the undying motivation from her father.

Previously a criminal justice student at Arizona State University, Lesnar signed up with CSU to take her athletic journey forward.

"I’ll always be Mya Lynn Lesnar’s father first" - Brock Lesnar's daughter receives the highest honor from the WWE legend

Brock Lesnar was just starting his journey when Mya Lesnar came into his life in 2002. After his debut as the 'bad guy' at Raw, combating AI Snow, Spike Dudley, and Maven at the WWF Hardcore Championship, his daughter was born, which to him was one of the prizest moments of his life.

In his memoir Death Clutch: My Story of Determination, Domination, and Survival, Brock Lesnar wants to be remembered as Mya Lesnar's father instead of a combat sports athlete.

"No matter what I do for the rest of my life, I’ll always be Mya Lynn Lesnar’s father first and foremost. I love Mya very much, and I can tell you that from the day my daughter was born, I have been a blessed man because of her," said Lesnar (via People).

After her National Championship win, Mya Lesnar penned a heartfelt note on Instagram for the constant support of her family and coaches. She also lauded herself for never giving up.