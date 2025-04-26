Brooke Nuneviller drops a four-word reaction after witnessing support from young fan suffering from major medical condition

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about receiving support from a young fan who was suffering from a life-threatening disease. Nuneviller is gearing up to compete for her team, the Omaha Supernovas, in the upcoming match of the season.

Ad

Nuneviller was last seen in action on April 25 at CHI Health Center, where she was competing in the clash between Omaha and Supernova. She led her team to win the match with a scoreline of 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 23-25, and 15-9.

The outside hitter delivered a remarkable performance, having attained 18 kills on a .311 clip with 18 digs. However, her performance wasn't the only special thing about this match, as a young fan named Teddy, suffering from epilepsy and thalassemia, stole the spotlight with his support for the player. He wore a No. 7 t-shirt with Nuneviller's name and cheered for the team from the sidelines.

Ad

Trending

The little boy's mother shared a picture of him enjoying the match and wrote:

"Last weekend watching some of his favorite athletes in person."

Shortly after this upload, Nuneviller was quick to respond, as she reposted the story on her social media and dropped a sweet four-word reaction that read:

"We love you Teddy"

Nuneviller’s Instagram story

The 25-year-old surpassed 700 points with the Omaha Supernovas and has 709 points in less than two seasons.

Ad

Brooke Nuneviller made her feelings known about keeping her group energetic throughout the season

Brooke Nuneviller sat for an interview with Hurrdat Sports, where she made her feelings known about keeping her group energetic throughout the entire season. Emphasizing the fact that all players have different personalities while competing and they have the tendency to handle situations in different ways, the outside hitter said:

Ad

"I think as a leader, people play their best with different personalities, you know, it's like, is it going to pump you up if I go scream in your face after like a huge kill or a huge block or is it like a little hand squeeze, that's going to calm you down or whatever it is," Brooke Nuneviller said.

Ad

She added:

"You know people respond to different things for exmaple like if I make an error, if someone literally shoves me, I'll probably get out of my head better than if someone says, "oh good try" like that's just me."

Brooke Nuneviller will next be seen competing for the Omaha Supernovas on April 27 against the Vegas Thrill at CHI Health Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More