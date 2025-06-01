Brooke Nuneviller pens excited 3-word response to former Oregon volleyball teammate getting engaged

Brooke Nuneviller shared her reaction to Oregon beach volleyball alum Ally Nicole getting engaged to her boyfriend, Jerren. Nuneviller, who also represented the University of Oregon in beach volleyball and volleyball, graduated from the university in 2021. She had a standout collegiate career, making the AVCA All-America First Team as a senior in 2022 and also became the program's first three-time All American.

Brooke Nuneviller currently plays for the Omaha Supernovas in the Pro Volleyball Federation. She plays primarily as an outside hitter, but also played as a libero for the U.S Youth National Team for three summers between 2016 and 2018.

Nuneviller racked up 381 kills and 348 digs in the 2025 season, placing her in fourth and sixth in the league respectively. She was also named Outside Hitter of the Year.

In a story shared on Instagram, Nuneviller expressed her excitement for her friend Ally getting engaged. She wrote:

"@alllyy_nicoleee Can't believe it 😭💍 @jerren_campbell Lucky man,"

Still taken from Nuneviller's Instagram (source: @brooke_nuneviller/Instagram)

Nuneviller helped the Supernovas clinch the regular season title in what was a remarkable season for the outside hitter. However, her performances were not enough for the team to win the PVF Finals, as they lost out in Round 1 to Indy Ignite with a score of 2-3.

Brooke Nuneviller shares heartfelt message following loss at PVF Finals

Still taken from Nuneviller's Instagram (source: @brooke_nuneviller/Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller shared a message for the Omaha Supernovas after their loss in the PVF semi-finals to Indy Ignite. Nuneviller and the Supernovas were the No.1 seed going into the finals after winning the regular season title, and faced the No.4 seed Indy Ignite.

In a message shared on Instagram, Nuneviller shared her thoughts on the season, writing:

"Thank you @omahasupernovas for continuing to give me the chance to turn a lifelong dream into reality. I have nothing but endless thank you’s for this organization. Novas Nation, you’re support and passion for the sport is incomparable. The Supernovas wouldn’t be who we are without you🩵🩷We didn’t get the result we wanted at the end, but what an incredible season with an incredible group. I will forever cherish the people that volleyball brings me to. With all of my love, thank you for an unforgettable season🫶🏼,"

Brooke Nuneviller earned several individual honors on the way to helping her team win the regular season title. The Supernovas finished with a record of 21 wins and seven losses.

