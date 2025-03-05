Brooke Nuneviller reacts to her defensive and Emily Londot's offensive play for Omaha Supernovas against Indy Ignite

Omaha Supernovas Volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller recently expressed her feelings to one of her runs of play during the Indy Ignite clash on Sunday (March 2) at the CHI Health Center. The Supernovas eventually won the match against the Ignite by a margin of 3-2.

Nuneviller also had an impressive day on the court against Indy Ignite. She scored 16 kills and also gave an assist along with her work in the defensive front that included nine digs in the three sets she played.

Just a day after the match, the Omaha Supernovas' Instagram handle shared a glimpse from the match, which included an impressive combination between Nuneville's defense and her teammate Emily Londot's offensive play.

"Brooke on defense, Lon on offense 💥" the caption of the post read.

Nuneviller shared the video on her Instagram story on Tuesday and added a two-word reaction. She wrote:

"Ohhh yeahhh"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story featuring a glimpse of her performance from the Indy Ignite match (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Emily Londot majorly plays as an outside hitter for the Omaha Supernovas. In the recent clash against Ignite, Londot scored five kills and inflicted seven digs.

Brooke Nuneviller shares her perspective on keeping her group charged up throughout the season

Brooke Nuneviller playing for Oregon Ducks during a match against Arizona Wildcats (Image via: Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller recently opened up about her thoughts on keeping her team intense and energetic throughout the season.

In an interview with Hurrdat Sports, Nuneviller said that players have very different personalities from one another and they react differently to gestures such as screaming on their face and hand squeezes. She also mentioned (38:47 onwards):

"I think as a leader, people play their best with different personalities, you know, it's like, is it going to pump you up if I go scream in your face after like a huge kill or a huge block or is it like a little hand squeeze, that's going to calm you down or whatever it is. You know peoplem respond to different things for exmaple like if I make an error, if someone literally shoves me, I'll probably get out of my head better than if someone says, "oh good try" like that's just me."

During the conversation, Brooke Nuneviller also stated that as the captain, she cannot always put a balance to the team, but she tries to be effective for the players of all personalities.

