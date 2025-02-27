Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller reacts to Team Shondell coach Dave's inspirational words during first PVF All-Star Game

Following her team's victory in the first-ever PVF All-Star Game, Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller reacted to Team Shondell coach Dave's inspirational words. She represented Team Shondell in the electrifying clash against Team Collier.

Team Shondell led by iconic coach Dave Shondell earned a remarkable victory over the Michelle Collier-led Team Collier during the historic faceoff. They earned a substantial lead of 25-11, 25-20, and 15-10, in front of a sellout crowd of 7,500 fans.

Following the clash, Purdue University, where Shondell serves as the head volleyball coach, shared a video of the coach's motivational words during the inaugural PVF All-Star Game. In one of the glimpses, Shondell is seen attending an interview, talking about his team's approach for the match.

"We are going to play more intense, with more intensity than what they do in that NBA All-Star game," he said. "This is the first-ever volleyball All-Star game in this country, and I think the fans are going to be jacked up, and I know the players are going to be jacked up."

The video also gives a peek into his encouraging speech in the dressing room.

"Guys, thanks for being here, and what a great honor it is to be on this first All-Star team ever. What kind of server are you? Great? Middles are all good servers, right? I can't wait to see our middles rocking it out there, OK? That will be fun."

The coach didn't hesitate to encourage his team on the court, urging the players to enjoy the game.

"Don't worry about making errors whether you're serving or swinging. Don't worry about that. OK? Play hard, have fun."

Expressing her respect and gratitude to have played under the renowned coach, Brooke Nuneviller wrote:

"This is gold. Such an honor to play for you for this game."

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story.

Omaha Supernovas' Brooke Nuneviller conveys her joy after making an appearance at the first PVF All-Star Game

Brooke Nuneviller expressed her joy after making an appearance in the inaugural PVF All-Star Game. The Omaha Supernovas' outside hitter earned 11 kills, six digs, one ace, and one block for Team Shondell. Conveying her delight, she wrote on Instagram:

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍," she wrote in her caption.

Brooke Nuneviller added:

"A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory🫶🏼"

The thrilling clash was held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at the Fishers Event Center near Indianapolis, Indiana.

