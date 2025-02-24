Brooke Nuneviller reacts to video from her 'libero days' with University of Oregon volleyball team following PVF All-Star match

Omaha Supernovas volleyball player Brooke Nuneviller recently made her feelings known after competing at the PVF All-Star match on Saturday (Feb. 22). Nuneviller was part of Team Shondell during the match which also featured the likes of Merritt Beason and Tealer Azhani.

Nuneviller's side eventually won the match by a margin of 2-0 courtesy of her impressive performances during the game. She scored 13 points in the game, including 11 kills to her name and one ace. Nuneviller was also helpful in the defensive section and inflicted 6 digs and also gave an assist.

Following the match, NCAA Volleyball's Instagram handle shared a video from Nuneviller's time as a libero in her freshman year at the University of Oregon.

Nuneviller took to her Instagram handle to share this video on her story and further remarked:

"OMG throwback to those libero days"

Screenshot of Nuneviller's Instagram story after the PVF All-Star match (Image via: Nuneviller's Instagram)

Brooke Nuneviller completed her University of Oregon Stint after playing 618 sets for the team and scoring 1793 kills. She moved from her libero position to her current outside hitter role in her sophomore year.

Brooke Nuneviller expresses her thoughts after competing in the first-ever All-Star PVF match

Nuneviller playing for her collegiate side during a match against Arizona Wildcats (Image via: Getty Images)

Brooke Nuneviller shared her thoughts after playing the first PVF All-Star match as a part of Team Shondell. In an Instagram post, Nuneviller shared a picture of her team and also expressed her excitement about being a part of the PVF All-Star game.

Additionally, she also mentioned that this historic memory will be one to remember for her throughout her life. She wrote:

"WE MADE HISTORY LAST NIGHT🧡💛🖤 What an amazing match with an even more amazing group of people. Thank you @realprovb for putting on this seamless event. Being apart of the first ever US professional volleyball All-Star match is an unforgettable memory that I will cherish forever🤍 A HUGE CONGRATS to all athletes that competed. You guys are amazing and deserve every bit of glory."

Brooke Nuneviller has been competing for the Omaha Supernovas since 2024. She had a fierce start to her 2025 season where she scored 22 kills in her side's first match against the Atlanta Vibe.

She also shined during the Supernovas' clash against San Diego Mojo where she racked up 9 kills to take her side to a victory. Omaha Supernovas will next face Orlando Valkyries on Thursday (Feb. 27) at the Chi Health Center.

