Can Jordan Chiles lead UCLA Bruins to NCAA Gymnastics Championship victory?

With an impressive form at her back, Jordan Chiles can play an integral part in leading her side to the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships. If the UCLA Bruins get their hands on the title, it will be their first national triumph since 2018.

Across the 2025 NCAA season, Chiles' skills in the floor exercises have been a major strength for the Bruins. One of the many instances of her floor skills was on display during the Big 12 Championships, where she scored a perfect 10 to win the title for her side.

Chiles followed it up with another staggering floor performance at the 2025 NCAA Championships, leading to an individual national title for her in the event. Moreover, her uneven bars performance has also been under the radar in recent times, but she has touched the 9.900 mark in this apparatus quite frequently in the season.

Moreover, Chile, being a two-time Olympian, has experience in performing in pressure situations that will help young gymnasts of the UCLA Bruins, such as Emma Malabuyo, Emily Lee, etc.

However, Jordan Chiles and the UCLA Bruins' path to glory won't be as smooth as it is, with top contenders such as Utah Red Rocks and Oklahoma Sooners awaiting them in the finals. The Sooners, with gymnasts such as the 2025 NCAA all-around champion Jordan Bowers, will especially be a threat to deal with for Chiles.

"So much fun"- Jordan Chiles on her emotions after reaching the finals of the 2025 NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Jordan Chiles expressed her raw emotions after the UCLA Bruins qualified for the finals of the 2025 NCAA Championships. Her team overcame some strong teams, such as the LSU Tigers, in the second session of the semifinals.

In an interview after her team's qualification, Chiles expressed happiness about her team's performance. Additionally, she also mentioned that the meeting was quite close, but she had a belief deep down initially in this team. She said, via ESPN:

"On the mat there was so many emotions. I honestly have no words right now as you could tell I was crying, I might start crying again. I'm just beyond proud of this team, we knew it was just down to the last tenth, literally the last tenth and we were going to continue to fight and that's what we did. I believed in this from very beginning, there was so much pride, so much joy, so much fun in the atmosphere."

During the conversation, Chiles also remarked that during the finals on Saturday, she and her other team members will need to regroup and stay focused.

