  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "Cat is finally out of the bag"- Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz expresses excitement over Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

"Cat is finally out of the bag"- Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz expresses excitement over Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Aug 26, 2025 19:23 GMT
Olivia Dunne with Julz and Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce (Image via: Both Getty)
Olivia Dunne with Julz and Taylor Swift with Travis Kelce (Image: Both Getty)

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, recently expressed her reaction to American pop star Taylor Swift, announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Notably, Swift and Kelce have been dating for a couple of years now, since 2023.

Ad

They have made several public appearances together during this time, with the singer also attending many NFL games of Kelce. Additionally, the Kansas Chiefs player has also taken the stage with Swift during the latter's "The Eras Tour" in London.

After these years of dating each other, the couple took their relationship to the next level and exchanged rings in a beautiful setting on Tuesday, August 26. Swift shared a few pictures of this engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen in a long white dress while Kelce donned a blue polo t-shirt and white pants.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, shared this post on her Instagram stories and added a small message to express her excitement about this news of the power couple. She wrote:

"cat is finally outta the bag Ahhhhhhhh"
Julz Dunne&#039;s Instagram story (Image via: @julzdunne on IG)
Julz Dunne's Instagram story (Image via: @julzdunne on IG)

Notably, Olivia Dunne is also a fan of Taylor Swift and has expressed her aspiration to manage her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes similarly to how Swift does with Kelce.

Ad

Olivia Dunne opens up about a hardship that she faced after joining collegiate gymnastics

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)
Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne revealed a major hardship that she faced after joining the collegiate gymnastics team with the LSU Tigers. In a recent interview, Dunne shared that many good gymnasts in top collegiate teams don't get an opportunity to be in the main lineup.

Ad

The former gymnast added that this was a major issue for her during that time and remarked that this situation is out of the gymnast's hands. She said (via Whats Your Story? With Steph McMahon, 41:36 onwards):

"There's so many good gymnasts that are on a D1 gymnastics team and you don't get to control what the lineups are. So, that was a very hard thing when I first got to college because sometimes, it isn't always fair. I mean, I feel like that and I know the other gymnasts feel that way too. It's out of your control and you have to just let the cards fall how they do."
Ad
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also stated that these gymnasts who don't make it to the lineup can get emotionally hurt, but it's not within their control.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications