"Cat is finally out of the bag"- Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz expresses excitement over Taylor Swift’s engagement with Travis Kelce

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz, recently expressed her reaction to American pop star Taylor Swift, announcing her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce. Notably, Swift and Kelce have been dating for a couple of years now, since 2023.They have made several public appearances together during this time, with the singer also attending many NFL games of Kelce. Additionally, the Kansas Chiefs player has also taken the stage with Swift during the latter's &quot;The Eras Tour&quot; in London.After these years of dating each other, the couple took their relationship to the next level and exchanged rings in a beautiful setting on Tuesday, August 26. Swift shared a few pictures of this engagement ceremony on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen in a long white dress while Kelce donned a blue polo t-shirt and white pants. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne's sister, Julz, shared this post on her Instagram stories and added a small message to express her excitement about this news of the power couple. She wrote:&quot;cat is finally outta the bag Ahhhhhhhh&quot;Julz Dunne's Instagram story (Image via: @julzdunne on IG)Notably, Olivia Dunne is also a fan of Taylor Swift and has expressed her aspiration to manage her relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates player Paul Skenes similarly to how Swift does with Kelce.Olivia Dunne opens up about a hardship that she faced after joining collegiate gymnasticsOlivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)Olivia Dunne revealed a major hardship that she faced after joining the collegiate gymnastics team with the LSU Tigers. In a recent interview, Dunne shared that many good gymnasts in top collegiate teams don't get an opportunity to be in the main lineup.The former gymnast added that this was a major issue for her during that time and remarked that this situation is out of the gymnast's hands. She said (via Whats Your Story? With Steph McMahon, 41:36 onwards):&quot;There's so many good gymnasts that are on a D1 gymnastics team and you don't get to control what the lineups are. So, that was a very hard thing when I first got to college because sometimes, it isn't always fair. I mean, I feel like that and I know the other gymnasts feel that way too. It's out of your control and you have to just let the cards fall how they do.&quot;During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also stated that these gymnasts who don't make it to the lineup can get emotionally hurt, but it's not within their control.