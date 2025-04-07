Chae Campbell makes feelings known as she channels ‘competitive greatness’ to help UCLA reach NCAA Championships

Gymnast Chae Campbell recently reflected on her individual and the team's success following their regional final round win. The No.5 UCLA Bruins gymnastics team have secured their spot in the NCAA Gymnastics Championships after concluding its NCAA Regional Final in the second spot.

Graduate student, Chae Campbell, impressively commenced her routine and scored 9.900 in the floor exercise event. The 2025 AAI Award nominee scored 9.925 on the vault, 9.875 on the beam event and 9.850 on the bars event. She scored 39.550 overall and clinched the second spot in the all-around.

Campbell's impressive performance, along with other notable performances, helped the UCLA Bruins to claim the crucial victory. Regarding the recent success, the gymnast shared as per Daily Bruin:

“A big theme of the John Wooden Pyramid at UCLA and at the top is competitive greatness. That’s what I kept telling myself. We are that team that can make it to nationals, and if we’re going to be competing with the best of the best, we have to show that we are competitively great.”

The eight-time All-American gymnast reflected on the philosophy of the late John Wooden, who was a legendary basketball coach of the UCLA Bruins basketball program. During his tenure, he won ten NCAA National Championships and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame both as a player and as a coach.

In 1948, Wooden created an iconic triangular diagram that was named the 'Pyramid of Success' which featured the essential traits required for individual and team success through his iconic philosophy.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NCAA Championships will be held from April 17-19 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Chae Campbell reflects on individual responsibility and the team goals

Chae Campbell at the UCLA v Washington - Source: Getty

Chae Campbell was named the Pac-12 Freshman/Newcomer of the Year and Pac-12 Floor Exercise co-champion in 2021. During her interview with UCLA Athletics in March 2025, Campbell reflected on how she differentiates between her individual and team goals. She said [0:28 onwards]:

“I think being on the team like being a gymnast growing up in the sport it's very individual. And so when you get to college it's a different atmosphere of having to do things for yourself but also for the benefit of the team... So what can I do inside and outside the gym to make sure that I'm at my best so that I can compete well for the team.”

In 2016, Campbell earned the U.S. junior vault champion title, and in 2023, she was named as the WCGA Scholastic All-American.

