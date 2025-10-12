Chicago Marathon 2025 Results: Jacob Kiplimo and Hawi Feysa Gejia win first World Marathon Major titles

The 47th edition of the Chicago Marathon concluded on Sunday, October 12. The event saw approximately 50,000 athletes compete in the streets of Chicago during this world major marathon event.

The event saw several top runners, such as the defending champion and the 2025 Boston Marathon winner, John Korir. Jacob Kiplimo and Timothy Kiplagat were the other major marathoners who ran the marathon on Sunday. Kiplimo eventually took the first-place finish in Chicago, defeating defending champion Korir in 2:02.23 to win his first World Major marathon event.

Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa Gejia was the top-placed female athlete in the marathon after clocking a run time of 2:14.56. Megertu Alemu and Magdalena Shauri were second and third in the race.

Kenya's Amos Kipruto and Alex Masai clinched the second and third place finishes in 2:03.54 and 2:04.37, respectively, as the USA's Conner Mantz was the top-placed American athlete in the race. Notably, Mantz's run time of 2:04:43 in the race is the new national record over this distance.

The men's wheelchair event saw Switzerland's Marcel Hug clinch the title in a run time of 1:23.20. The 39-year-old defeated the likes of USA's Aaron Pike, Japan's Tomoki Suzuki, and Great Britain's David Weir to win the event. USA's Susannah Scaroni emerged as the winner of the women's wheelchair event in a run time of 1:38.14, while her countrywoman Tatyana McFadden finished third in 1:39.04.

On that note, let's know the complete results from the 2025 Chicago Marathon.

2025 Chicago Marathon: Results of all the races

Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair event at the Chicago Marathon 2025 (Image via: Getty)

Here are the complete results from the 2025 Chicago Marathon:

Men's elite event top finishes:

Jacob Kiplimo, Uganda- 2:02.23 Amos Kipruto, Kenya- 2:03.54 Alex Masai, Kenya- 2:04.37 Conner Mantz, USA- 2:04.43 Huseydin Mohamed Esa, Ethiopia- 2:04.50 Seifu Tura, Ethiopia- 2:05.17 Geoffrey Kamworor, Kenya- 2:05.31 Philemon Kipimo Kimaiyo, Kenya- 2:06.14 Rory Linkletter, Canada- 2:06.49 Bashir Abdi, Belgium- 2:07.08 Zouhair Talbi, Morocco- 2:07.27 Timothy Kiplagat, Kenya- 2:07.42 Daniel Ebenyo, 2:07.52 Wesley Kiptoo, USA- 2:09.02 Ryan Ford, USA- 2:09.37

Women's elite event top finishes:

Hawi Feysa Gejia, Ethiopia- 2:14.56 Megertu Alemu, Ethiopia- 2:17.18 Magdalena Shauri, Tanzania- 2:18.03 Loice Chemnung, Kenya- 2:18.23 Mary Ngugi-Cooper, Kenya- 2:19.25 Natosha Rogers, USA- 2:23.28 Dakotah Popehn, USA- 2:24.21 Gabrielle Rooker, USA- 2:26.32 Melody Julien, France- 2:27.09 Bedatu Hirpa Badane, Ethiopia- 2:27.50

Men's wheelchair event top finishes:

Marcel Hug, Switzerland- 1:23.20 David Weir, Great Britain- 1:27.26 Tomoki Suzuki, Japan- 1:27.29 Aaron Pike, USA- 1:29.07 Jetze Plat, Netherlands- 1:29.10 Geert Schipper, Netherlands- 1:29.18 Ryota Yoshida, Japan- 1:32.17 Evan Correll, USA- 1:35.21 Sho Watanabe, Japan- 1:35.21 Brian Siemann, USA- 1:35.23

Women's wheelchair event top finishes:

Susannah Scaroni, USA- 1:38.14 Manuela Schar, Switzerland- 1:39.04 Tatyana McFadden, USA- 1:39.04 Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Great Britain- 1:41.59 Jade Hall. Great Britain- 1:42.35 Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland- 1:45.41 Hoda Elshorbagy, Egypt- 1:50.33 Vanessa De Souza, Brazil- 1:54.02

