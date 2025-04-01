Coco Gauff drops 3-word reaction to being named in Mikaela Shiffrin's dream gondola ride crew

American tennis star Coco Gauff shared her reaction to being name-dropped by Mikaela Shiffrin on Monday. The Alpine skier recently selected Gauff among her four picks of the USA's female athletes to take with her on a dream gondola ride. Gauff rose to fame when she, as a wildcard, defeated legendary Venus Williams in the first round of Wimbledon in 2019. She also went on to become the No. 1 in 2022 and won the US Open in 2023.

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin, a record-breaking alpine skier, in an interview with Team USA on Instagram, named the four female athletes she would take with her on a gondola ride. Shiffrin named Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Coco Gauff and Simone Biles to be part of the ride.

Ad

Trending

Gauff shared her reaction to Shiffrin naming her as one of the women from Team USA that she would take with her on a gondola ride. Gauff commented on Team USA's post, writing:

"what a crew!!! 🤩"

Still taken from Team USA's Instagram (Source: @teamusa/Instagram)

Coco Gauff is currently ranked No. 3 in the women's singles. She represented the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics and was selected as flag-bearer alongside NBA veteran LeBron James.

Ad

Coco Gauff makes honest admission after attending the 2025 Oscars

Coco Gauff at the Miami Open 2025 - (Image via Getty)

Earlier this month, Coco Gauff made her feelings known on getting 'glam' at the 2025 Oscars, where she attended the event in a custom Miu gown. The 21-year-old shared her thoughts in an interview with UK comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg. She said,

Ad

"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day."

The 21-year-old was also asked if she was a competitive person, to which she said:

"Definitely. But more like when it comes to on-court stuff. Off the court, I mean like, board games and stuff, of course. Uno, I get into a lot of fights for that, but this, I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it and just trying to take it all in."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the 2023 US Open triumph, Coco Gauff became the youngest American women's singles champion since Serena Williams in 1999. She also won the Grand Slam doubles title when she partnered with Katerina Siniakova in the 2024 French Open.

In an interview with rolandgarros.com, Gauff remarked on how it was weird how people knew who she was at the Oscars, as well as her experience.

“It was cool to just be in a different space and a different world. It was a fun event to meet people and I definitely was surprised most people knew who I was, which was weird.”

Gauff is set to compete next at the 2025 Stuttgart Open starting on April 14.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback