"I'm not used to this" - Coco Gauff makes honest admission about getting 'glam' in custom Miu Miu gown at Oscars 2025

Coco Gauff has opened up about the process of getting ready for the 2025 Oscars after cutting a stylish figure on the red carpet. The American also revealed whether she was feeling the competitive spirit at the event.

Ad

Gauff is set to be in action at the Indian Wells Open beginning on March 5, on the hunt for her first WTA 1000 title of the season. Although the World No. 3 has been training for her campaign at the University of California, Los Angeles, she recently took a break to attend the Oscars for the first time.

The 20-year-old arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles in a custom yellow gown from Miu Miu, which featured eye-catching crystal embellishments. Gauff accessorized her look with diamond earrings, a gold Rolex, and a classic chignon.

Ad

Trending

Ad

After posing for pictures on the red carpet, Coco Gauff joined comedian Amelia Dimoldenberg for a candid interview. When asked about the process of getting ready for the event, the American admitted that she wasn't used to getting so glammed up as a tennis player but expressed delight at the opportunity to break away from her routine and get dressed up.

"It was a lot. Hair, makeup, the whole do. I play tennis, so I'm not used to this glam, but it's nice to get dressed for the day," Gauff said.

Ad

Amid the competitive environment at the Oscars, Gauff acknowledged her own competitive spirit both on and off the court. However, the 20-year-old emphasized that she only intended to enjoy the "vibes" at the event since "everyone was a winner."

"Definitely. But more like when it comes to on-court stuff. Off the court, I mean like, board games and stuff, of course. Uno, I get into a lot of fights for that, but this, I'm just here for the vibes, just enjoying it and just trying to take it all in," she replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite not getting too many chances to dress up as a tennis player, Coco Gauff has often spoken about her interest in fashion.

"I really do love fashion, I love makeup" - Coco Gauff on building a brand outside tennis

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Speaking to the press ahead of the 2023 US Open, Coco Gauff opened up about her love for fashion and makeup as she contemplated the idea of launching her own business venture.

Ad

Nevertheless, the 20-year-old admitted that she had yet to find something she was passionate about enough to develop into a personal brand.

"I mean, I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven't really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se," Gauff said.

"But I think it just comes with growth. I mean, I'm at the age right now where I'm really trying to find myself I guess outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven't found what really speaks to me," she added.

Following her appearance at the Oscars, Coco Gauff will turn her attention back to her preparations for the Indian Wells Open. The American, who fell short in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event last year, will look to improve upon her performance and clinch her maiden title at the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback