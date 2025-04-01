Coco Gauff reveals being ready to go to extreme lengths to have a bite of one particular namesake item

Coco Gauff expressed her insatiable desire to indulge in some mouth-watering delectable item, which, interestingly, shares her name. The American has been trying her hand at cooking and baking since last year, having her fair share of successes and failures.

Ad

Gauff talked about her newfound love for cooking during the 2024 WTA Finals, which started after she moved out of her parents' home last year. She delved into how she had the opportunity to learn to cook now, which she didn't earlier, as both her parents would take care of the cooking business.

Gauff's love for cooking seems to be reflected on the 21-year-old's FYP (For You Page) on X, as she responded to a user sharing the images of some delectable-looking bread she made. Interestingly, for the American No. 1, the bread had a name she may be familiar with.

Ad

Trending

"Made coco bread, again. 🥥🍞."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coco Gauff was heavily impressed by these images and said that she would do a lot to get her hands on the bread.

"The things I would do to try this," Gauff tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coco Gauff's love for baking also saw her have her own fair share of failures.

"I was really disappointed in that because banana bread is what I'm good at" - Coco Gauff on her baking failures

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff shared last year that she had tried baking banana bread for her fitness coach on his birthday, which didn't come out well as she made an error by waiting too long for the bananas to ripen.

Ad

"The bananas were like, too ripe, because you're supposed to wait. I think I waited too long, so I threw them away. I tried to, like, freestyle it, without it. And that came out awful," she said

"I tried to make it for my fitness coach for his birthday, but then when I tested it, I was, 'I can not give him this.' ... I was really disappointed in that because banana bread is what I'm good at. I just thought that I would be good enough to maybe, you know, skip a couple ingredients."

Ad

Gauff also once slammed a fan who questioned her baking abilities after she posted a reel on Instagram in which she made sweet potato pie and banana bread while celebrating the holiday season with her cousins.

On the tennis side, Gauff competed at the Sunshine Double, the BNP Paribas Open and the Miami Open. However, she had an underwhelming outing at both WTA 1000 events, exiting them in the fourth round. She will head to the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix next to kick off her European clay swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback