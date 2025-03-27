Coco Gauff's next tournament: All you need to know about American's schedule after Miami Open crushing loss

Coco Gauff will get the ball rolling for the clay season with the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart Open) after a crushing loss at the Miami Open. While this tournament is not an official WTA tournament, it is famous among tennis stars, with Marta Kostyuk winning the 2024 edition. The tournament is set to kick off on 14th April 2025 and will feature a starry lineup of players.

Having entered Miami as a third seed, the American was faced with an unexpected defeat in straight sets at the hands of Pole Magda Linette in their Round of 16 match. The 21-year-old has had a bittersweet season as she started off with a win for Team USA at the United Cup. This was followed by a quarterfinal disappointment at the Australian Open and a dry stint in the Middle East. She was met with the same fate at the BNP Paribas Open as she lost to Belinda Bencic in the Round of 16 as well.

Linette showed unwavering resilience as she put a stellar win on her racquet while Gauff made a staggering 12 double-faults, piling up on her unforced errors throughout their clash on Monday. The American had a confident approach towards her game but also acknowledged that the resolution of her serve issue was in progress.

After her exit at the BNP Paribas Open earlier this month, Coco Gauff spoke up about how she is on a mission to improve her service and wants to get more aggressive with her approach. As she takes some time off from tennis to regain strength before the clay swing, she will look to work with her team to rectify her technical issues.

Coco Gauff will be hopeful for a positive clay season

Coco Gauff will look to revive her former glory - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff will be hoping to put an end to her trophy drought with the onset of the clay season. The tennis star has a positive track record on the court, with her most significant achievement coming in 2022 when she reached the finals of the French Open. Even though the American was met with a loss, her performance established the fact that she was one to watch out for on the surface.

Last year too she had a stellar run at the tournament with a doubles title win alongside Katerina Siniakova and a semifinal display where she unfortunately lost to Iga Swiatek, who later went on to win the title. Overall her clay court win-loss record currently stands at 49-19. Further, her 72% win rate is the highest among all categories (hard and grass) and could be her biggest source of inspiration.

The Stuttgart Open will provide a platform where the 21-year-old will be able to diagnose her issues and prepare for upcoming high-stakes matches.

