Coco Gauff-conquerer Magda Linette shares cheeky 4-word message after beating American in shock Miami Open upset

Magda Linette has pulled off a stunning upset against World No. 3 Coco Gauff at the 2025 Miami Open. The Pole sent out a cheeky message to commemorate her impressive win.

Ad

Gauff locked horns with Linette in the fourth round of the WTA 1000 event, with the aim of reaching the Miami Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career. However, Linette took advantage of the 21-year-old's poor serving display, which included 12 double faults, to claim a 6-4, 6-4 victory and reach the final eight.

Following her stellar win over Coco Gauff, who is 12 years younger than her, Magda Linette shared a cheeky message about how well she was playing at the age of 33.

Ad

Trending

"33 is looking good," Linette posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pole also signed the same message on the camera after initially goofing up her own age in amusing scenes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking during her on-court interview, Linette acknowledged how difficult it was to beat Coco Gauff and took pride in her accomplishment. The 33-year-old also extended her gratitude to the spectators for their support during the match.

"Beating Coco for the first time is a huge achievement for me. She’s so tough. Even on her worst days, she’s so so tough. Thank you so much everyone for making this atmosphere so nice," she said.

Ad

Magda Linette overcame her 0-2 head-to-head record against Gauff to reach her second WTA 1000 quarterfinal. The Pole is aiming to win her fourth tour-level title at the Miami Open.

Magda Linette to face Jasmine Paolini in Miami Open QF after win over Coco Gauff

Magda Linette after beating Coco Gauff at Miami Open - Source: Getty

Following her win over Coco Gauff, Magda Linette will face sixth seed Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Miami Open. Paolini claimed a hard-fought 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Naomi Osaka to book her place in the last eight.

Ad

Linette enjoys a 2-1 lead in her head-to-head record against the Italian, including a 6-4, 6-0 victory in their most recent meeting at the 2024 China Open. Reflecting on her subpar performance in their Beijing clash, Paolini acknowledged that she would need to deliver an aggressive performance to beat the Pole.

"Beijing, I wasn’t playing that good. She’s a very consistent player. Forehand, backhand, serve -- she is complete. I have to be aggressive, make less mistakes and move as good as I did today," Paolini told the press.

The winner of the match between Magda Linette and Jasmine Paolini will face Aryna Sabalenka or Zheng Qinwen in the semifinals of the WTA 1000 event. Meanwhile, Coco Gauff is expected to return to action at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, commencing on April 14, to begin her clay season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback