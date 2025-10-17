"Coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy"- Harper Murray opens up about competing for Nebraska Volleyball and welcoming new athletes to the team

Harper Murray opened up about competing for the Nebraska volleyball team and expressed her thoughts about welcoming new athletes to the team. The American athlete shared how every athlete plays a crucial role in the game, even when they are not competing, and that helped her develop her perspective about becoming a better teammate and player on the court.
Murray spoke about meeting Allie Sczech when she came to visit the Nebraska volleyball team for the first time after playing three seasons for Baylor. She shared how they had developed a great bond over a period of time and shared how other players witnessing the other players contributing to the team effectively helped her to develop a broader perspective about embracing change and being a better teammate.
"It is really cool seeing not only Allie but also a lot of the other girls that aren't necessarily starters come off the bench and perform for us, and I know we like to call them game changers, and I feel like that's exactly what they are all doing. Like Allie said, it gives you a different perspective on what type of teammate you grow and aspire to be, and I feel like they are all really embracing that," she said.
Furthermore, Harper Murray shared how it is difficult to compete in a school like Nebraska volleyball, which is very competitive. Murray expressed how not every player gets the chance to play in every match; however, she lauded her team members for effectively embracing their roles and cheering from the sidelines whenever they did not get the chance to compete.
"You know, coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy, and everyone has dreams of being on the court. That is not going to be the case for everyone all the time, and for every game, but I feel like that's something all the girls on our team are doing very well, embracing their role and being cheerleaders for us on the sidelines whenever they can," she added.
