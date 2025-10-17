"Coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy"- Harper Murray opens up about competing for Nebraska Volleyball and welcoming new athletes to the team

Harper Murray opened up about competing for the Nebraska volleyball team and expressed her thoughts about welcoming new athletes to the team. The American athlete shared how every athlete plays a crucial role in the game, even when they are not competing, and that helped her develop her perspective about becoming a better teammate and player on the court.

Ad

Murray spoke about meeting Allie Sczech when she came to visit the Nebraska volleyball team for the first time after playing three seasons for Baylor. She shared how they had developed a great bond over a period of time and shared how other players witnessing the other players contributing to the team effectively helped her to develop a broader perspective about embracing change and being a better teammate.

"It is really cool seeing not only Allie but also a lot of the other girls that aren't necessarily starters come off the bench and perform for us, and I know we like to call them game changers, and I feel like that's exactly what they are all doing. Like Allie said, it gives you a different perspective on what type of teammate you grow and aspire to be, and I feel like they are all really embracing that," she said.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, Harper Murray shared how it is difficult to compete in a school like Nebraska volleyball, which is very competitive. Murray expressed how not every player gets the chance to play in every match; however, she lauded her team members for effectively embracing their roles and cheering from the sidelines whenever they did not get the chance to compete.

"You know, coming to a school like Nebraska is not easy, and everyone has dreams of being on the court. That is not going to be the case for everyone all the time, and for every game, but I feel like that's something all the girls on our team are doing very well, embracing their role and being cheerleaders for us on the sidelines whenever they can," she added.

Ad

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More