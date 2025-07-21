"Completely different people" - Femke Bol and fiancé Ben Broeders reveal how they met and detail the dynamics of their relationship

Dutch sprinter and hurdler Femke Bol and her fiancé Ben Broeders have shared major details about the dynamics of their relationship including how they first met, what they admire about each other, how they spend time recharging away from the track and how they communicate during major competitions, among other things.

Earlier this month, Bol and Broeders announced their engagement on Instagram, sharing a joyful photo with Bol showing off her ring.

Around the time of the Monaco Diamond League, in a 'Beyond the Track' interview with the couple released on the organizers' YouTube channel, Broeders revealed when they first met. Until then, it was only known that they had met during a Diamond League event in the COVID-affected year. She said:

“We met at the Stockholm Diamond League in 2020. In a Diamond League, you come across each other in the dining hall, and just like that, we met.

He added:

After the competition at the airport. I was just in the departure hall, and I think it was her and Lieke [Klaver] that kind of sat 50 meters away from me. By coincidence, she kind of at that moment, started following me. From there, we kind of got to talking and the rest is history.”

During the interview, Broeders shared that Femke Bol is the nicest person he’s ever met and that’s one of the reasons why he fell for her. Bol, in turn, said she was drawn to him because he’s good-looking, kind, and easygoing. The two-time world champion also shared that Ben is her biggest supporter.

The 25-year-old added:

“I think we really listen to each other. We try to understand each other. We are completely different people. We deal with things completely differently. And I think that's also a strong thing.”

She also shared that during major tournaments, they sometimes hold off on personal conversations if one of them is preparing to compete, something they both understand and respect.

Meanwhile, the Belgian pole vaulter remarked that Femke Bol is very structured. He also shared how Bol truly enjoys the sport and has a big smile on her face after finishing every race and takes time to acknowledge the crowd.

Femke Bol enjoys Ben’s Cookies in London, fiancé Ben Broeders sends playful reaction

Femke Bol at London Athletics Meet 2024. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)

Femke Bol enjoyed Ben’s Cookies during her visit to London for the 2025 London Diamond League. She took to her Instagram story to share a photo of the white packet, which likely contained cookies. She captioned it:

“Love it 😂😍 @benbroeders”

Broeders reshared Femke Bol’s post on his Instagram story, playfully saying he needed to visit London now since they have cookies with his name, humorously captioning it:

“Gotta visit London I think, They got cookies with my name on’m 👀”

Screenshot of Ben Broeders’ Instagram story. Credits - Instagram/ @benbroeders

Bol featured at the London Diamond League where she competed in the 400m hurdles where she ran a remarkable time of 52.10s, much ahead of other competitors Jasmine Jones (53.18s) and Andrenette Knight (53.79s).

Meanwhile, on the same day, Ben Broeders was in action at the Meeting Madrid in the pole vault where he placed third with a 5.70m clearance.

