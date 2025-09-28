"Crazy"- Fred Kerley reveals bizarre rise in business requests after announcing decision to join enhanced games amid hate online 

Fred Kerley expressed that he had received more business requests in the past two weeks since his announcement to join the enhanced games than in his whole track career. The American athlete sent shock waves in the track world when he announced that he would be competing in the inaugural edition of the Enhanced Games in 2026, which allows athletes to compete with performance-enhancing substances under medical supervision.

Kerley's decision received mixed reactions from fans, with some fans expressing their disappointment over the Olympic medalist's decision. Along with that, Fred Kerley is currently facing a provisional suspension from the Athletics Integrity Unit for whereabouts failure. The American athlete shared that he wanted to contest the AIU's decision, as he believed that the doping control officer did not do what was reasonable under the circumstances to locate him.

As many developments took place in Fred Kerley's life, the American athlete shared that he witnessed a bizarre rise in the number of business requests since he announced his decision to join the controversial enhanced games.

"Crazy how I got more business requests in the last 2 weeks than I did in the past 8 years," he wrote.

Fred Kerley's message about dealing with criticism for joining enhanced games

Fred Kerley penned a deep message as he shared his thoughts amid criticism for his decision to join the enhanced games. The American athlete shared that change is the only constant in life, and resisting change can keep one locked in the past.

While reflecting on criticism, he shared that judgment is easy; however, bringing about a transformation is tough, and it takes a lot of courage to evolve.

"Change is not something to fear; it's the only constant that guarantees growth. When you resist change, you stay locked in the past, but when you embrace it, you step into the future that's waiting for you. The world will always have people who criticize, because judgment is easy and transformation is hard. Morality isn't defined by those who point fingers. It's defined by the courage of the one who dares to evolve," he wrote.

Furthermore, Kerley shared that when one pursues a path that is not commonly followed, judgment and misunderstandings are common.

"When you're judged, misunderstood, or doubted, it's a sign that you've broken away from the ordinary path. And that's where real winning happens, not in the approval of the crowd, but in the quiet proof that you're building something greater than fear, greater than doubt, greater than the past," he added.

He urged people to embrace change to help them become better individuals who dare to evolve.

