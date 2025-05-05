Days after officially signing with Nebraska Volleyball, Kenna Cogill drops graduation party highlights

The talented recruit of Nebraska Volleyball, Kenna Cogill, has shared glimpses from her graduation party. The rising newcomer, middle blocker, disclosed her party highlights through her Instagram post.

In February 2025, the athlete announced that she would be joining the Nebraska Volleyball program to continue her collegiate career. She became the first player to be signed under the new head coach, Dani Busboom Kelly, and the sixth to join the team. The program had earlier signed five players under the then-head coach, AVCA Hall of Famer John Cook.

Kenna Cogill played at Perry High School in Arizona and concluded her career with 396 blocks and 778 kills with the Perry Pumas. Through her Instagram post, the athlete shared glimpses of her graduation party. She wrote:

"Almost done!! 🎓🤍"

Cogill also played with Nebraska Volleyball freshman Teraya Sigler at their club, Arizona Storm Elite Club, and won three club national championships. Initially, the middle blocker's commitment had been with the Oregon Ducks. However, the team underwent coaching changes, which propelled her to join the Nebraska program.

Nebraska Volleyball head coach Dani Busboom Kelly reflects on her shift to Nebraska

Dani Busboom Kelly at the 2022 Division I Women's Volleyball Championship - Source: Getty

The four-time AVCA East Region Coach of the Year and three-time ACC Coach of the Year, Dani Busboom Kelly, has become the fourth head coach in the history of the Nebraska Volleyball program.

During her prominent coaching career, Kelly was the assistant head coach of three teams, including Nebraska, and achieved critical success with the Louisville Cardinals as their head coach. During her discussion on Big Ten Volleyball, she shared her positive views on her transition to Nebraska.

"It's been pretty surreal and I knew it would be a big deal and I'm blown away by everything that has been done here. Troy Dannon's been amazing, and I really feel like every person here is like we're not going to let you fail, we're going to make sure that you're taken care of and you have everything you need," she shared.

Kelly continued:

"I figured that would be the case, but you never really know until you get somewhere what the reality is going to be, so it's been better than expected and blown me out of the water."

Under her tutelage, the Cardinals won four ACC titles, reached two NCAA Championship matches, three NCAA Semifinals, and five regional finals.

