"Didn't think I was done did you?"- LSU Tigers gymnast Alexis Jeffrey announces return for fifth year

LSU gymnast Alexis Jeffrey has announced that she will be returning to compete for a fifth year at college. Jeffrey, who has represented the Tigers since the 2023 season, has been an integral part of the team and was a member of the squad that won a historic NCAA gymnastics championship in the 2024 season, marking their first-ever national title in the sport.

She transferred in from UCLA to join the Tigers. In her first season as a Tiger, Jeffrey competed on the bars, beam, and floor exercises and recorded a career-high score of 9.950 in the NCAA Regional Final on bars. She would also go on to be named on the SEC Academic Honor Roll. At the NCAA Championships this year, Jeffrey competed on bars and recorded a score of 9.8125; however, LSU finished third overall and were unable to advance to the final round.

In a video posted on X, Jeffrey reflected on the past few years as a Tiger before announcing that she will be returning for her fifth and final year of eligibility.

"Dear LSU, I want to express my gratitude for the past four years as a Tiger. Being a part of the gymnastics program has been an unforgettable experience. It's been filled with growth, challenge, and joy. Wearing purple and gold with LSU across my chest is something that I will always be grateful for," she mentioned.

"To my coaches, thank you for your guidance and for always believing in me. The connections I have made with every single one of you is something that I am grateful for and find very special. To my teammates, thank you for the bonds we have created and the amazing memories we have made. These are the types of friendships I walk away from college and keep forever... These are moments I will cherish forever and have meant so much to me every step of the way. LSU will always hold a special place in my heart and these are moments that last a lifetime. But, y'all didn't think I was done, did you?"

Alexis Jeffrey has also won two individual titles on bars so far in her LSU career, and will be looking to add to it in her last year.

Alexis Jeffrey on how she moves past mental blocks

Alexis Jeffrey revealed how she moved past mental blocks - Source: Getty

Alexis Jeffrey previously discussed whether she had any mental blocks during the past season and how she moved on.

"A little bit on my dismount in the preseason. But I just reminded myself of how many good reps I've done and just try to block out the one bad dismount that I did earlier that day," Jeffrey said in a press conference (6:00 onwards)

Alexis Jeffrey also competed in the NCAA Championships semi-final in her sophomore year, recording high scores on beam and bars.

