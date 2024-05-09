Doha Diamond League 2024: Top clashes to watch out for ft. Kenny Bednarek vs Courtney Lindsey

The Doha Diamond League 2024 is set to take place at the Suheim bin Hamad Stadium on May 10, 2024. The event is poised to host the third meeting of the 2024 Wanda Diamond League series, following the previous meetings in Xiamen and Suzhou in China.

The leg will feature 14 events, each offering Diamond League points to athletes and helping them earn their spots in the finals scheduled in Brussels on September 13 and 14, 2024.

These 14 events include track events like men’s 200m, 400m, 1500, 400m Hurdles, 3000m steeplechase, and women’s 100m, 100m Hurdles, 800m, 1500m, and 5000m. In the field events, men’s long jump, javelin throw, and women’s pole vault, and high jump are the ones to look out for at the 2024 Doha Diamond League.

Since many top athletes are set to compete at the 2024 Doha Diamond League, the competition is anticipated to witness high-voltage clashes across different disciplines. With this, let’s look at the top battles to watch out for at the event.

Top clashes to watch out for at the 2024 Doha Diamond League

Kenny Bednarek vs Courtney Lindsey (Men’s 200m)

Bednarek (C) and Lindsey (R) in action at the 2023 World Athletics Championships Budapest

With impressive performances at the Tom Jones Memorial (10.01s), Kip Keino Classic (9.91s), in the 100m, and Miramar Invitational in the 200m (20.35s), Kenny Bednarek will be one of the favorites to clinch the top position at the 200m dash in Doha.

However, the Tokyo Olympics silver medalist is set to face a tough challenge against compatriot Courtney Lindsey. Lindsey is the 2024 world leader with a time of 19.71s, which he established at the Kip Keino Classic.

Notably, Bednarek and Lindsey were a part of the USA’s 4x100m relay squad that clinched the gold at the 2024 World Athletics Relays, having earlier assisted in booking the 2024 Paris Olympics berth for the nation.

Daryll Neita vs Tamari Davis (Women’s 100m)

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita will be up against American sprinter Tamari Davis in the 100m of the third Diamond League meeting. With a time of 22.62s, Neita stormed to victory at the last meeting in Suzhou in the women’s 200m event where she got past Sha'Carri Richardson, the reigning 100m world champion.

Meanwhile, Tamari Davis will be a challenging opponent to Neita in the 100m at the Doha Diamond League. Davis was instrumental in the USA’s 4x100m relay win at the 2024 World Athletics Relays. She will look to continue her stellar form, having won the Tom Jones Memorial and Bermuda Grand Prix.

Mary Moraa vs Jemma Reekie (Women's 800m)

Jemma Reekie and Mary Moraa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

The reigning world champion Mary Moraa opened her 2024 outdoor season in the 800m at the Kip Keino Classic on home soil in which she secured a comfortable victory, winning in a time of 1:57.96.

She is expected to be a formidable challenge in the presence of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships silver medalist Jemma Reekie.

Reekie bagged a medal, her first senior major international medal, in Glasgow, where she collected the silver in 2:02.72, having previously won the European U23 title twice and European U20 once during her career. Besides this, she is known for her fourth and fifth-place finishes at the 2020 Olympics and 2023 World Championships.

Steven Gardiner vs Vernon Norwood (Men's 400m)

The reigning Olympic champion Steven Gardiner will be competing in the 400m and will enter as the favorite over the distance at the Doha Diamond League with a season-best performance of 44.45s.

However, the USA’s Vernon Norwood might pose a threat to the Bahamas athlete as he opened his season at the LSU Invitational clocking a 44.74s.