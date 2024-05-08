Doha Diamond League 2024 Men's 200m preview: Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Joseph Fahnbulleh to battle for the top position

The Doha Diamond League is nearly upon us and the competition on Sunday is bound to bring the heat. Taking place in the Qatar Sports Club, this is the third Diamond League meeting of the season and one of its highlights will be the men's 200m sprint.

In a day packed with 14 elite events the short sprint holds perhaps the most competitive field out of all of them. Taking to the track on the 10th of May will be stars like Kenny Bednarek, Courtney Lindsey, Joseph Fahnbulleh, and Aaron Brown. Also competing will be Kyree King, Joshua Hartmann, Andre Hudson, and Jan Volko.

Kenny Bednarek will be the fastest man on track at the Doha Diamond League. The 26-year-old holds a personal best of 19.68, which ties him at 14 on the all-time list. Bednarek is also an Olympic and World Championship silver-medalist in the distance.

Bednarek’s closest rival by the clock is compatriot Courtney Lindsey. Lindsey is the fastest man in the 200m so far this year, credit to the 19.71 world lead and personal best he clocked this April while competing at the Kip Keino Classic. This 19.71 also puts him 18th on the all-time list.

Meanwhile, youngster and rising star Joseph Fahnbulleh holds the capacity to challenge both Bednarek and Lindsey come time at the Doha Diamond League. The 22-year-old has gone as fast as 19.83 in the distance, and recently made history when he ran an incredible anchor leg at the World Relays to qualify Liberia for the Paris Olympics.

Adding some competition to the mix will be Canada's Aaron Brown. The 31-year-old veteran has won an Olympic bronze and silver as part of his country's 4x100m relay team, and was crowned World Champion in the same event in 2022.

Doha Diamond League: Full schedule and where to watch

The Doha Diamond League will take place on the 10th of May at the Qatar Sports Club. While the meet will see a full day of races and field events, the Diamond League competitions start late in the evening with the women's pole vault.

Fans in America can keep up with all the live action through NBC, who will be live streaming the entire competition.

Here is the full schedule of the Diamond League events in Doha.

All times mentioned are local times.

18:02: Pole Vault Women

18:23: Long Jump Men

19:04: 400m Men

19:10: High Jump Women

19:13: 800m Women

19:23: 200m Men

19:34: 1500m Women

19:42: Javelin Men

19:45: 5000m Women

20:08: 1500m Men

20:18: 100m Hurdles Women

20:28: 100m Women

20:38: 400m Hurdles Men

20:48: 3000m Steeplechase Men