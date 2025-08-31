“Christian Coleman still has that fire in him” - Justin Gatlin praises American’s Diamond League victory in Zurich amid coaching transition

Former track athlete Justin Gatlin shed light on Christian Coleman's performance at the Diamond League finals in Zurich and overall in the season. Notably, this was also Coleman's first season, just after his coaching change from Tim Hall and Dennis Mitchell.

Ad

Coleman struggled several times in the initial part of the season and had no individual victories before the Zurich DL event. Moreover, he also failed to book a place in the World Championships team for the United States in both the 100m and 200m events.

However, come the Zurich event, Coleman regrouped to win the 100m race and bag his third Diamond League title in the discipline. Speaking on his podcast just a few days after the victory, Gatin expressed his happiness with Coleman's performance amidst a tough 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, he also shared that he is curious to figure out how the 2019 World Champion regroups with his new coach after this setback this year. Gatlin said (via Ready Set Go, 59:40 onward):

"I'm happy for Christian Coleman. He went out there and he hasn't backed down this season. Regardless of how many licks he took this season, he went out there and performed each race. He didn't lay down. And to be able to come out there and get the victory with a lean, that’s showing that he still has that fire in him, regardless of how uncomfortable he is with his change from coach and technique."

Ad

"So I'm very curious to see how the next season is going to unfold for him, when he gets with his coach and they brainstorm together no matter what group you're in, you can't be a cookie-cutter athlete. Don't allow yourself to be a cookie-cutter athlete if you're an elite athlete."

Ad

Notably, Christian Coleman's other Diamond League performances in the season included a 7th-place finish at the Prefontaine Classic and 4th-place finishes in Brussels and Silesia.

Christian Coleman shared his thoughts after his Diamond League finals victory in Zurich

Christian Coleman (Image via: Getty)

Christian Coleman made his feelings known after his Diamond League finals victory in Zurich. In the finals, the American sprinter defeated the likes of Akani Simbine, Ackeem Blake, and Jeremiah Azu.

Ad

In an interview following the victory, Coleman shared that even though he is happy for the victory, he feels a bit unfortunate to not get the wild card for the Worlds despite the victory. It was because of Team USA's decision to give this facility to Noah Lyles in the 100m event. Coleman said (via Wanda Diamond League):

"This victory feels amazing. Let´s keep winning. For me it is pretty unfortunated with the wild card rule. In America we have five, six guys that should be in the final in Tokyo, so if I should get the opportunity, I want to come home with a medal."

During the conversation, Coleman also remarked that he is very happy with his position in his career and is also feeling really good.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More