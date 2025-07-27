Emma McKeon reacts as Australian team featuring Mollie O’Callaghan beats USA to win gold in freestyle relay at World Championships

Emma McKeon expressed her reaction as the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle race clinched a gold medal on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Australia clocked a time of 3:30.60 and defeated the likes of the USA in the race.

Ad

The US side, featuring the likes of Kate Douglass and Torri Huske, finished second with a time of 3:31.04. The Aussie team was also stacked with talented swimmers such as Mollien O'Callaghan, Meg Harris, Milla Jansen, and Olivia Wunsch, and they put up a staggering performance.

Moments after this impressive performance from the 4x100m freestyle team, McKeon shared a picture featuring some of the members of the team on her stories. She further added a one-word message to express her reaction to the victory. She wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Winners"

Screenshot of McKeon's story feat her appreciation for Australia's 4x100m freestyle team (Image via: @emmamckeon)

The Australian men's 4x100m freestyle side also clinched the gold medal in the tournament after clocking a championship record time of 3:08.97.

Ad

Notably, Emma McKeon competed at her last World Aquatics Championships for Australia in 2023. She was among the 4x100m freestyle quartet that won the gold medal in the tournament that year.

Emma McKeon made her feelings known after being honored at the University of Wollongong

Emma McKeon (Image via: Getty)

Emma McKeon made her feelings known after being honored at the University of Wollongong just a few weeks ago. Notably, McKeon is also a native of Wollongong and started her initial career there.

Ad

In her speech, the former Olympic medal-winning swimmer expressed her admiration for Wollongong and said that the place is a special one for her, even when she is competing outside. She said (via University of Wollongong-UOW):

"Wollongong’s always been home to me. I started swimming here, did Nippers down at the beach. I always feel the support of the Wollongong community when I’m competing overseas, and coming home is always really special."

Ad

During her speech, McKeon also advised the students to spare a moment and acknowledge themselves and the effort they put into reaching their goals. McKeon added:

"Take the time to pause and be proud, even though there is more you want to achieve. Be proud of not just the outcomes, but of the persistence, the sacrifices and the resilience it took to get here."

In honor of McKeon's achievements and decorated career, the pool at the University of Wollongong was also facilitated in her name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More