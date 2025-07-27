Emma McKeon reacts as Australian team featuring Mollie O’Callaghan beats USA to win gold in freestyle relay at World Championships

Emma McKeon expressed her reaction as the Australian women's 4x100m freestyle race clinched a gold medal on the first day of the World Aquatics Championships 2025. Australia clocked a time of 3:30.60 and defeated the likes of the USA in the race.
The US side, featuring the likes of Kate Douglass and Torri Huske, finished second with a time of 3:31.04. The Aussie team was also stacked with talented swimmers such as Mollien O'Callaghan, Meg Harris, Milla Jansen, and Olivia Wunsch, and they put up a staggering performance.
Moments after this impressive performance from the 4x100m freestyle team, McKeon shared a picture featuring some of the members of the team on her stories. She further added a one-word message to express her reaction to the victory. She wrote:
"Winners"
The Australian men's 4x100m freestyle side also clinched the gold medal in the tournament after clocking a championship record time of 3:08.97.
Notably, Emma McKeon competed at her last World Aquatics Championships for Australia in 2023. She was among the 4x100m freestyle quartet that won the gold medal in the tournament that year.
Emma McKeon made her feelings known after being honored at the University of Wollongong
Emma McKeon made her feelings known after being honored at the University of Wollongong just a few weeks ago. Notably, McKeon is also a native of Wollongong and started her initial career there.
In her speech, the former Olympic medal-winning swimmer expressed her admiration for Wollongong and said that the place is a special one for her, even when she is competing outside. She said (via University of Wollongong-UOW):
"Wollongong’s always been home to me. I started swimming here, did Nippers down at the beach. I always feel the support of the Wollongong community when I’m competing overseas, and coming home is always really special."
During her speech, McKeon also advised the students to spare a moment and acknowledge themselves and the effort they put into reaching their goals. McKeon added:
"Take the time to pause and be proud, even though there is more you want to achieve. Be proud of not just the outcomes, but of the persistence, the sacrifices and the resilience it took to get here."
In honor of McKeon's achievements and decorated career, the pool at the University of Wollongong was also facilitated in her name.