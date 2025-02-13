Emma Radacanu's fitness coach drops 3-word reaction as Brit ramps up her training after Qatar Open exit

Emma Raducanu's fitness coach, Yutaka Nakamura, shared a glimpse of the tennis player training with weights and paired it with a strong message. Raducanu recently parted with her tennis coach, Nick Cadavay, after the latter cited chronic health conditions.

Emma Raducanu, the former British No. 1 and the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade in 1977, has been facing back-to-back losses since her third-round exit from the 2025 Australian Open. Her following stints in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar didn't see her move past the first round. Amid this, she parted with her coach, Nick Cadavay, who trained her early in her career and rejoined her team before the 2024 Australian Open.

Fresh off her defeat by Ekaterina Alexandrova on the ATP Tour stop in Qatar, she hit the gym for weight training. Her fitness trainer, Yutaka Nakamura, posted a photo of her with a strong message, writing:

"Work in progress"

Emma Radacanu does weight training after her Qatar Open loss; Instagram - @yutakanakamura_

In a recent statement, Nick Cadavay, who served the British the longest out of all of her coaches, lauded Raducanu for her playing skills but highlighted the importance of quitting her team to prioritize mental health.

"I am very happy to have been able to work with Emma over the last 14 months. [But] it's important for me to spend some more time at home and prioritise getting back to full health, which is hard to do with the extensive calendar. I am glad Emma is back to being established on tour now with a ranking inside the top 60, and I look forward to seeing what she does from here," he said hinting at the tight coaching schedule of the Grand Slam winner.

Emma Radacanu weighed in on appointing a new coach after Cadavay's exit

Emma Radacanu reacting at the 2022 French Open - Day Four - (Source: Getty)

Raducanu has changed six coaches in her three-year-old career but Nick Cadavay stayed the longest in the 22-year-old's coaching team. After his exit, Raducanu shared that she would take some time to think and pick her next tennis coach.

"It’s a decision that I want to take my time with. I think that's why I haven't necessarily jumped into something straight away, because I want to make sure it's a right fit."

Despite the setback, she talked about finding a ray of light, an opportunity to make some growth.

"So I think I'm using this time period to just figure out what I really value. I'm not too sure yet right now. I haven't come to any plans or decisions. So yeah, I'm just taking it, using the next couple weeks to see how I feel, and then make a decision."

Raducanu has the 2021 US Open title in her repertoire alongside two fourth-round appearances at the 2021 and 2024 Wimbledon.

