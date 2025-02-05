"Emma Raducanu is seriously treated with privilege, this is absurd";"Waste of a wildcard" - Fans react to Brit's dismal Abu Dhabi Open 1R loss

Emma Raducanu was a long way away from her best level in her first-round clash against Marketa Vondrousova at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open. As a result, the Brit, who received a wildcard entry into the WTA 500 event's main draw, suffered a 3-6, 4-6 loss to the Czech. The former No. 10's underwhelming performance prompted fans to blatantly ridicule and criticize her.

Raducanu shot to overnight tennis superstardom after shockingly winning the 2021 US Open as a qualifier. However, since then, she has struggled with injuries and inconsistency.

In her first-round match against Vondrousova at the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open, the Brit failed to hit an ace and only managed to convert two out of seven break-point opportunities. Meanwhile, the Czech fired four aces and capitalized on five of twelve break-point chances of her own.

It didn't take long for tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) to voice their criticism of Emma Raducanu.

"Cam Williams found every single excuse on his youtube live channel to defend Emma, and when we wrote that he showered her with excuses he replied "stop being a hater, get a life" Emma is seriously treated with privilege for being from UK, this is absurd at this point," a fan wrote, referring to British tennis YouTuber Cam Williams' perceived bias in favor of Raducanu.

"Waste of a wildcard. Stop giving them to her," commented another.

"Emma Raducanu is the biggest fluke in the history of sports. Shame on all the girls who lost to her during the 2021 US Open," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans on Raducanu's early exit from the 2025 Abu Dhabi Open.

"At least Raducanu didn't retire," wrote one fan sarcastically, referring to the Brit's history of mid-match retirements.

"What is going on with Raducanu omfg," another added.

"Maybe Raducanu should try playing qualifying matches next tournament," yet another fan weighed in.

It's still early days in the 2025 tennis season, but so far, Raducanu has failed to deliver.

Injury and form struggles have marred Emma Raducanu's 2025 season

Emma Raducanu at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu looked all set to begin her 2025 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland. However, she sustained a back injury in the buildup to the event and subsequently withdrew from it.

"Tried my best to be ready. I love Auckland and the fans here, but unfortunately I picked up a back niggle and won't be ready in time," Raducanu said.

Next, at the 2025 Australian Open, Raducanu started her campaign brightly, registering straight-set wins in her first and second-round matches. However, in the third round, she was no match for a rampant Iga Swiatek, losing 1-6, 0-6. The Brit later blamed herself for the loss.

Prior to her loss to Vondrousova in Abu Dhabi, Raducanu had tasted defeat at the hands of Cristina Bucsa in the first round of the 2025 Singapore Tennis Open.

