Abu Dhabi Open 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live streaming details and more | Day 3

All second-round matches will be wrapped up on Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi Open 2025. The top four seeds had received a bye into the second round, and will begin their campaign on Wednesday. Top seed Elena Rybakina will commence her title defense against Katie Volynets.

Paula Badosa's basking in the glow of her very first Major semifinal showing at the Australian Open. She will now aim to continue her good run of form in the Middle East, and will face Linda Noskova. Marketa Vondrousova ousted Emma Raducanu in her opener here and will next take on fourth seed Yulia Putintseva.

Belina Bencic and Veronika Kudermetova both needed three sets to win their first-round matches, and the latter saved a match point as well. The two will now face each other in the second round in what will be their 10th career meeting, and their first in two years.

Daria Kasatkina, Leylah Fernandez, and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova are some of the other big names in the mix. On that note, here's a look at the schedule for Day 3 of the Abu Dhabi Open:

Schedule for Day 3 of Abu Dhabi Open 2025

Stadium Court

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: (WC) Belinda Bencic vs (LL) Veronika Kudermetova

Not before 12:30 p.m. local time: (4) Yulia Putintseva vs (WC) Marketa Vondrousova

Possible slot change/followed by: (1) Elena Rybakina vs (Q) Katie Volynets

Possible slot change/not before 5:00 p.m. local time: (Q) Wakana Sonobe vs TBD

Followed by: Linda Noskova vs (2) Paula Badosa

ADCB Court 1

Starting at 11:30 a.m. local time: (WC) Bethanie Mattek-Sands/Lucie Safarova vs Luisa Stefani/Heather Watson

Followed by: Timea Babos/Nicole Melichar-Martinez vs Hao-Ching Chan/Liudmila Samsonova

Not before 2:00 p.m. local time: (8) Leylah Fernandez vs Lulu Sun

Followed by: Ashlyn Krueger vs (3) Daria Kasatkina

Followed by: (6) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Magda Linette

To view the full schedule, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Where to Watch

Fans can keep a track of the matches at the Abu Dhabi Open on the following channels and sites:

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - DAZN

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Abu Dhabi Open 2025: Match Timings

Proceedings on the biggest court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will kick off at 11:00 a.m. local time. Play on the other two courts will begin at 11:30 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK, and India for Day 3 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (Stadium Court) Start time (ADCB Court 1) Start time (ADCB Court 2) USA & Canada

February 5, 2025, 2:00 a.m. ET

February 5, 2025, 2:30 a.m. ET February 5, 2025, 5:30 a.m. ET UK

February 5, 2025, 7:00 a.m. GMT

February 5, 2025, 7:30 a.m. GMT February 5, 2025, 10:30 a.m. GMT India

February 5, 2025, 12:30 p.m. IST

February 5, 2025, 1:00 p.m. IST February 5, 2025, 4:00 p.m. IST

