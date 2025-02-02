Emma Raducanu's Abu Dhabi Open wildcard controversy prompts tennis insider to issue clarification

Emma Raducanu's main draw wildcard for the Abu Dhabi Open had turned heads as the youngster had earlier been awarded an entry into the qualification rounds only. That, however, changed last minute with the upgrade.

The change had led to speculation of Raducanu, a former Grand Slam champion pulling some strings to skip the qualifiers, but nothing was substantiated.

The upgrade had first been made public on social media by tennis observer James Gray, who had shared his skepticism about the last-minute upgrade offered to Raducanu. He had even suggested that the upgrade came as a swap with another player, criticizing the loosely defined regulations with regards to awarding wildcards.

Gray, however, has since spoken to the tournament organizers and there seems to have been clarification from their end. The journalist once again took to social media to reveal that the wildcard upgrade was in fact a result of withdrawals.

According to the information, American Ashlyn Krueger, who had been awarded a main draw wildcard was able to move into the draw based on her ranking itself after a few last-minute withdrawals.

Krueger being moved to main draw then freed up the wildcard that she was using to enter the tournament. It was this wildcard that then went to Raducanu, according to the tournament organizers. Gray shared the details in a social media post, writing:

"Had a useful clarification on this for fans of entry list chess... Ashlyn Krueger got in on her ranking after withdrawals, so didn't need a wildcard after all. As such, one was freed up, and offered to Emma Raducanu instead. (The result of course is the same!)," he wrote in a post on X.

Notably, Raducanu was set to play in the qualification rounds of an event for the first time in at least four years. She, however, has now skipped the queue and will play in the main draw of the WTA 500 event.

Emma Raducanu handed tough opener at Abu Dhabi

Emma Raducanu will open her campaign against Marketa Vondrousova. (Source: Getty)

Emma Raducanu has been handed a tough first-round opponent at the Abu Dhabi Open in the form of fellow former Grand Slam champion Marketa Vondrousova. Much like her opponent, the Czech is also coming back from an injury-riddled 2024 season.

Looming ahead for the winner of the opener between Raducanu and Vondrousova is the fourth seed from Kazakhstan, Yulia Putintseva.

Defending champion Elena Rybakina is also back in Abu Dhabi as the top seed. She is also in the top half and could run into Raducanu in the semifinals, provided that both women manoeuvre through their opening few hurdles.

