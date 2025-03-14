Emotional Mikaela Shiffrin drops 3-word reaction to fiance Aleksander Kilde's heartfelt birthday tribute

American alpine ski racer Mikaela Shiffrin recently shared her reaction to her fiance Aleksander Kilde's heartfelt note for the former's birthday. The two Olympic medal-winning skiers got engaged last year and have been together.

Ad

Kilde has been an immense supporter of Shiffrin's endeavors on the slopes and also praised the American skier after she reached her 100th World Cup win milestone last month.

Just a few weeks later, Kilde posted a video on his Instagram handle featuring glimpses of their time together across their relationships. In his caption, the Norwegian skier wished his fiance a happy birthday and remarked that the time spent with her as his "favorite time".

Ad

Trending

Ad

Shiffrin reacted to this post and shared an emotional three-word comment. She wrote:

"I love you"

Screenshot of Shiffrin's comment on Aleksander Kilde's post (Image via: Kilde's Instagram)

Mikaela Shiffrin's fiance Aleksander Kilde is currently out of competitions after his crash last year in January during the 2023-24 FIS Ski World in Wengen, and owing to his surgeries and recovery processes, he had to miss the entire 2024-25 ski season.

Ad

Shiffrin, on the other hand, has been impressive in her recent races in Are, Sestriere, and Saalbach, where she notably won the team combined events during the 2025 FIS Ski World Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin expressed her thoughts on fiance Aleksander Kilde's immense support during the 2024-25 skii season

Shiffrin before a giant slalom event in Soelden, Autria, during the FIS Ski World Cup, 2023 (Image via: Getty Images)

Mikaela Shiffrin shared a note of appreciation for her fiance Aleksander Kilde's immense support in this 2024-25 skiing season. Shiffrin faced a devastating crash in Killington just a few months into the season (in November) and came back to the slopes again after a nearly two-month recoery in Courchevel (in January).

Ad

Talking about this recovery period, Shiffrin stated that his fiance helped her through thick and thin. Additionally, Shiffrin also mentioned that Kilde's support while recovering from an injury himself has been an inspirational gesture for her. She wrote (via Shiffrin's Instagram handle):

"Bout time for an @akilde appreciation post…this has been a challenging season on many levels but this guy puts everything into perspective. His positivity and spirit while dealing with his own injuries and continued recovery has been an absolute inspiration for me and so many others. I’m so thankful that I get to hold his love in my heart."

Ad

Mikaela Shiffrin recently faced a disappointment in Are, where she couldn't finish the giant slalom race in this ongoing season. Owing to this, she failed to bag the qualifying points in the giant slalom event for the 2024-25 FIS Ski World Cup finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback