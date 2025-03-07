Ex-Louisville Volleyball player Anna DeBeer reacts to receiving heartfelt praise from Indy Ignite teammate Sydney Hilley

Former Louisville Cardinals Volleyball player Anna DeBeer recently shared her reaction to pro teammate Sydney Hilley's performance during the Indy Ignites-Vegas Thrill clash. The Ignites clinched the match by a margin of 3-1 at the Lee's Family Forum.

DeBeer played all four sets of the match and contributed significantly to her side's victory. She scored 8 kills during the match and also inflicted 12 digs, and ended the contest with four points to her name.

Just a few hours after this clash, Hilley took to her Instagram handle to share a video of the team's celebration after the win against Vegas Thrill that also featured DeBeer. She further expressed her pride in her teammate and remarked:

"So proud of @anna.debeer #shesback"

The former Louisville Cardinals player shared this story on her profile and gave a one-word reaction.

"Syddddd" she wrote.

Screenshot of DeBeer's Instagram story feat Sydney Hilley's comment (Image via: DeBeer's Instagram)

Similar to Anna DeBeer, Sydney Hilley also played four sets during the clash and contributed to 2 kills and 4 digs. The Ignites will next up face Atlanta Vibe on Sunday (March 9) at the Gas South Arena.

Anna DeBeer shared her thoughts about navigating captaincy pressure during her Louisville stint

DeBeer in a Louisville Cardinals jersey during the 2022 NCAA event (Image via: Getty Images)

Anna DeBeer opened up about her thoughts on the pressure of managing the Louisville Cardinals as the captain of the side.

In an interview, DeBeer said that at the start of her captaincy tenure, she received immense support from her other seniors on the team. She also added that despite not thinking about the pressure, it kicks in temporarily. She said (via Floyd Street Media, 9:17 onwards):

"I definitely think it's hard but just like starting my junior year when it was first year being captain, I've come a long way. At that time having leaders to look up to who were like the seniors at that time, I really was like under their belt and they kind of help me just kind of figure out how to do it and what's the best way to do it.

"Since then I have learned a lot and it's definitely like added pressure, you may not always think you have that pressure but it's there and I like don't always think about it but it hits you in certain moments," she added.

During the conversation, Anna DeBeer also said that the pressure has helped her grow in terms of her volleyball play.

