Ex-Miami Hurricanes star Hanna Cavinder pens 1-word reaction to Olivia Dunne's SI Red Carpet appearance

Ex-Miami Hurricanes basketball player Hanna Cavinder expressed her reaction as former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne shared glimpses of her time at the Sports Illustrated Red Carpet event. The event was held on Thursday at the Hard Rock Times Square in New York.

Dunne, a social media sensation in herself, was one of the swimsuit models who graced the 2025 issue of the Sports Illustrated magazine, along with other top gymnasts such as Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee. Owing to this, Dunne was one of the top invitees at the cover release party held on May 15.

Dunne shared a few pictures of her fit on Instagram, where she can be seen in a greenish dress. Several top Hollywood stars, such as Salma Hayek Pinault and rapper 50 cent, were featured in her pictures.

Cavinder reacted to the post and dropped a one-word comment under the post, writing:

"LEGSS"

Cavinder's one-word reaction to Dunne's post (Image via: Dunne's Instagram)

Similar to Dunne, Hanna Cavinder also has an impressive social media presence. She has 1M followers on her Instagram handle, and her joint TikTok handle with her sister, Haley, has over 4M followers.

Olivia Dunne expresses her excitement for the baseball season after concluding gymnastics with LSU

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne expressed her excitement for the start of the regular baseball season after concluding her LSU gymnastics stint in 2025. Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, is a former LSU baseball player and currently competes in the MLB for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Speaking in an interview with "People" in April, Dunne said that she is excited to feel the atmosphere of the away games, but also mentioned the personal endeavors she has set for herself. Additionally, she also mentioned that she is looking forward to exploring the sport of baseball and figuring out what it's about.

"I think that I'm going to see what the away games are like and enjoy it for a little bit, but I definitely have my own things that I have to do and I have to get done this summer," Dunne said. "I'm going to fully enjoy the baseball season and see what it's all about. But at the same time, I'm going to have my own red carpet events and Sports Illustrated modeling gigs and different things."

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also mentioned that she is looking forward to this new lifestyle with her boyfriend after conclusion of her gymnastics era.

