Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 1-word reaction after hanging out with rapper 50 Cent

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, met several celebrities at a Sports Illustrated event Friday night in New York City. She joined Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan as one of the four featured cover models on the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
At the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party in New York City, Dunne turned heads on the red carpet, donning a white dress.
During the event, Dunne met and interacted with rapper 50 Cent. The rapper later uploaded his picture with the cover model, along with other photos involving former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski.
"Sports illustrated bad bitches every where what ! Me and Rob Gronk was chilling. You know the vibes!" 50 Cent wrote in caption.
Dunne reshared the post on her story, captioning it with a single word:
"yktv." (You know the vibe)
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares reaction after making the cover of legendary magazine
Olivia Dunne is fresh off completing her college career after spending her fifth season with the LSU Tigers college gymnastics team. She is now using her platform to give launchpads to several brands, signing deals, and adding to her networth.
Having featured in back-to-back Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazines, Dunne made it onto the cover of the legendary magazine this year. Upon learning about it, she shared her honest reaction.
"That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Cover model," she said. "Oh my god, I'm crying. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model. Are you kidding me?"
Dunne first appeared in the magazine in 2023. For the issue, she did her photoshoot in Puerto Rico. Then the following year's issue, she did her shoot in Portugal. For this year's cover issue, she shot in Bermuda.
Reflecting on her journey, Dunne said:
"From my first shoot in Puerto Rico to this shoot in Bermuda, I'm nearly a different person, and I feel like it's because of those amazing women that are in the issue that led the way and, you know, paved this path," Dunne said.
On May 12, Dunne was at Citi Field for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue promotion. It coincided with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who was the starting pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates. While he threw a quality outing, including six innings for one run, the Pirates lost the game 4-3.